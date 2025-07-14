With Family by His Side, Rear Adm. Ewing Takes Helm of Defense Health Network National Capital Region

Rear Adm. Reginald “Reg” S. Ewing III officially assumed director of the Defense Health Network – National Capital Region (DHN-NCR) on Monday, June 30 . His promotion to rear admiral (lower half) was celebrated Friday, July 18, during a moving family-centered ceremony at the USO on Naval Support Activity Bethesda.



In a moment reflecting the Navy’s core values and the personal bonds behind service, Ewing’s promotion was made especially meaningful by the participation of his family. His son, Navy Lt. j.g. Jerra Ewing , administered the oath of office. His wife, Misa, and younger son, Kendall, affixed his new shoulder boards, and his father, Dr. Reginald Ewing Jr., ceremonially placed his cover—completing a generational tribute to service, sacrifice, and support.



“Wearing this uniform has always been, and remains, an immense privilege,” said Ewing. “But standing here today, with my family by my side—each of them, undeniably a part of this incredible journey—is, without a doubt, the greatest honor of my life.”



Ewing now leads one of the Department of Defense’s most significant medical networks, overseeing care for more than 280,000 beneficiaries and 34 military medical treatment facilities (MTF), including Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center, and numerous other MTFs throughout the National Capital Region.



“This role isn’t just about leading a network; it’s about serving people—our patients, our dedicated staff, and the families behind every single one of them,” Ewing said. “That is the mission, and that is the privilege.”



A native of Churchville, New York, Ewing began his naval career in 1993 through the Navy Health Professions Scholarship Program. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Rochester in 1997 and went on to complete a pediatric residency at Naval Medical Center San Diego and a fellowship in Adolescent Medicine at Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center.



Over his 28-year career, Ewing has served in key leadership roles, including Brigade Medical Officer at the U.S. Naval Academy; Director of Medical Services at U.S. Naval Hospital Naples and Naval Medical Center Portsmouth; Executive Officer at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point; and Commanding Officer at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. He most recently served as Fleet Surgeon for U.S. Fleet Forces Command.



Board certified in both Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, Ewing is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University and is designated a Surface Warfare Medical Officer.



“This promotion, this new chapter, is a testament to the power of teamwork and shared purpose,” said Ewing. “Leadership, at its core, is a team sport.”



Rear Adm. Ewing succeeds Air Force Col. Craig Keyes, who had served as interim director of the DHN-NCR since early 2025.

