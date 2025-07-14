ANNISTON, Ala. — Justin “Todd” Floyd, a logistics leader with more than two decades of military service, was promoted to the rank of colonel during a ceremony on July 20, 2025, recognizing his commitment and leadership within the Alabama Army National Guard.

Col. Floyd currently serves as the G3, or Operations Officer, for the 167th Theater Sustainment Command—an essential role that oversees planning, coordination, and execution of large-scale logistics and sustainment missions. His promotion highlights not only his operational expertise, but also the depth of experience he brings to a unit responsible for supporting global Army logistics efforts.

Having served in the Alabama Army National Guard for 22 years, Floyd’s career has spanned key leadership roles and operational deployments, earning him respect among peers and subordinates alike. Known for his strategic insight and mentorship, Floyd has played a vital role in coordinating logistics planning that enables sustainment units to succeed at home and abroad.

Family, friends, and fellow Soldiers gathered to celebrate the milestone, reflecting on the dedication and professionalism Floyd has demonstrated throughout his career. His promotion to colonel marks both a personal achievement and a continued commitment to leading soldiers with integrity and purpose.

With this advancement, Col. Floyd will continue shaping operations and strengthening logistics capabilities across the force—reinforcing the mission of the 167th Theater Sustainment Command and the Alabama Army National Guard.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2025 Date Posted: 07.21.2025 13:59 Story ID: 543378 Location: ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US Hometown: CULLMAN, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alabama National Guard officer promoted to colonel, by SFC Katherine Dowd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.