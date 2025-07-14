NAVIFOR Unleashes 'Big Ideas Challenge' to Power Future National Security Innovation

The U.S. Navy's Naval Information Forces Command (NAVIFOR) announced the launch of its 2026 Big Ideas Challenge, a "Shark Tank"-style competition designed to tap into the ingenuity of its Sailors and government civilians. This competition seeks groundbreaking solutions to enhance the Navy's capabilities and ensure its continued dominance in an evolving global landscape.

In National Defense, the Navy’s 60,000+ IW professionals are our asymmetric advantage. IW Warriors "think, act, and operate differently”, finding and implementing solutions, and ensuring we are ready to fight and win our Nation’s wars.

The Big Ideas Challenge provides a direct pathway for any IW Sailor or government civilian to present their concepts, big or small, directly to the Navy’s "IBoss". Winners will be afforded the unique opportunity to see their ideas implemented at scale and potentially collaborate with government, private industry, and academic partners. Last year's inaugural challenge saw remarkable success, with more than 50% of submitters connected with subject matter experts and organizations to further develop and implement their proposals.

This year's Challenge focuses on three key areas critical to the Navy's future:

IW Readiness: Enhancing preparedness, effectiveness, and efficiency of information warfare operations. Advancing IW Warfighting Capabilities: Developing new tools and tactics for information warfare.

IW Alignment and Integration: Improving internal processes, business operations, and response plans within the IW community.

Submissions for the 2026 Big Ideas Challenge opened on July 7th and will close on November 21, 2025. Interested participants can find more information and submit their ideas here: https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/About-Us/Big-Ideas-Challenge/

NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.

