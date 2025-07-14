The 115th Fighter Wing Welcomes two German Air Force Officers

Photo By Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood | U.S. Air Force leadership assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood | U.S. Air Force leadership assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, exchange pleasantries and gifts with German Air Force officers during a meet and greet for the Military Reserve Exchange Program at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, June 9, 2025. The MREP provides an opportunity for professional development by allowing participants to train in a duty assignment similar to wartime. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood) see less | View Image Page

MADISON, Wis -- Two German Air Force officers embedded with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field, Madison, as part of the Military Reserve Exchange Program, June 2025.



German Air Force Capt. Matthias Lang, Bravo Platoon leader, assigned to the 10th Company Home Defense Force Regiment #1, Germany, and Capt. Martin Knaup, technical officer assigned to the Air Force Center of Aerospace Medicine, Germany, recently completed their two-week exchange with the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin.



“Being selected as one of only 21 German participants out of hundreds of applicants for the MREP and being assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing as my host unit is a great honor and a source of pride for me,” said Capt. Lang.



The exchange provides an opportunity for professional development by allowing participants to train in a duty assignment similar to wartime. Through this training, they gain a better understanding of the training, doctrine, and operations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization alliance partners.



Programs like this also help foster individual growth and unit-level interoperability, preparing both nations to work together seamlessly in future joint operations.



“The exchange of knowledge and perspectives was mutually beneficial, which will enhance our ability to operate effectively alongside our German allies in future joint endeavors,” said U.S Air Force Capt. Andrew Schaitel, operations officer assigned to the 115 FW Security Forces Squadron. “Despite our different backgrounds, the exchange broadened my perspective on international military cooperation and highlighted the common ground we share.”



Established in 1985, between the U.S. Department of Defense and the German Ministry of Defense, the MREP was created to foster people-to-people ties that help sustain their alliance, while promoting professional development and cultural education for its participants. The highly selective program typically selects 22 officers annually for the event. Once the German officers have completed their time in the United States, U.S officers will travel to Germany to complete the second half of the exchange program.



Later this Fall, it is anticipated that Capt. Schaitel and U.S Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Schuster, operations superintendent assigned to the 115 FW Security Forces Squadron, will participate in the exchange program while attached to the 64th Helicopter Wing, Laupheim, Germany.



“The purpose of the MREP is to promote mutual learning and strengthen the ties between our countries. In my view, both goals have been fully achieved during my time with the 115th FW,” said Capt. Lang. “I look forward to meeting Capt. Schaitel and Chief Master Sgt. Schuster again later this year in Germany during their exchange and to continue our cooperation.”