Shaw assumes command of Mobile District

Photo By Charles Walker | New U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Commander Col. Kelcey Shaw speaks...... read more read more Photo By Charles Walker | New U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Commander Col. Kelcey Shaw speaks during the Change of Command ceremony at the Mobile District Headquarters, Mobile, Alabama, July 18, 2025. Shaw assumed command from outgoing commander Col. Jeremy Chapman during a ceremony presided over by Brigadier Gen. Zachary Miller, South Atlantic Division commander. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. — In a ceremony rich with military tradition and symbolic meaning, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, marked a pivotal leadership transition during its change of command ceremony July 18 at the district headquarters in Mobile.



Col. Kelcey Shaw assumed command from outgoing commander Col. Jeremy Chapman during a ceremony presided over by Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller, commanding general of the USACE South Atlantic Division.



Shaw comes to the Mobile District from USACE Headquarters in Washington, where he served for the past two years as executive director for Civil Works and Emergency Operations.



“My family and I are grateful for such a sincere and personable welcome,” Shaw said. “The Mobile District stands out as an outstanding organization and part of a larger, phenomenal team, thanks to its exceptional federal employees.”



Miller praised Shaw’s leadership experience and expressed confidence in his ability to continue building on the district’s recent accomplishments.



“We are bringing in an amazing leader in Col. Kelcey Shaw,” Miller said. “Kelcey is joining Mobile after two years at headquarters, where he developed a deep appreciation for the interaction among our senior leaders and the professionalism of our dedicated civilian workforce. These experiences and relationships will guide him toward a successful command.”



Shaw replaces Chapman, who retired after 27 years of service in the U.S. Army. His retirement ceremony was held just prior to the change of command.



During his four-year tenure, Chapman led the district through several major initiatives, including the rebuild of Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida following Hurricane Michael; the deepening and widening of Mobile Bay; the completion of the VA Hospital in Tampa, Florida; and the repair and reopening of both the Demopolis and Holt locks and dams in Alabama.



“It has been an honor and a lot of fun to command the Mobile District on my final assignment in the U.S. Army,” Chapman said. “I will miss our outstanding people and partners the most; they are the strength of our mission and why we continue to deliver year after year. I will truly miss the Army team, the spirit, the camaraderie, and the strong sense of purpose that comes with serving your nation.”



Miller commended Chapman’s leadership, calling it “distinguished” and impactful for both the district and the division.



“Jeremy, you commanded with absolute distinction, and this district and the division are better for it,” Miller said. “We will miss you, and I know you will miss working with your great teammates in the Mobile District.”



Chapman closed his remarks with well wishes for Shaw and expressed confidence in the district’s continued success.



“The district will be in great hands with Col. Kelcey Shaw leading the way,” Chapman said. “I know he has already been impressed by our talented people and the immense impact and breadth of our mission across the region and Latin America. The Mobile District is like a big family to me, which I will miss considerably.”