Army Recruiters Inspire Youth at Mighty Writers “Life After High School” Workshop

Capt. Chloe Hoag and Sgt. 1st Class Johnathan Diaz of the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion demonstrate how to heat a Meal Ready-to-Eat (MRE) with three students, using hands-on methods to teach resourcefulness and engage curiosity. Through its partnership with Mighty Writers, the battalion fosters community ties and creates mentorship opportunities that empower youth to explore education, service, and leadership.

Five Army recruiters from the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion met with students at Vaux High School on July 14 during the Mighty Writers “Life After High School” workshop, sharing Army career paths, benefits and life skills as part of their growing outreach in Philadelphia.



Twenty-five youth attendees joined the workshop, where recruiters shared personal experiences and provided information on military service, education support, credentialing and travel. Lunch included a demonstration and tasting of Meals Ready-to-Eat, sparking conversation and laughter among participants.



“Our mission is to serve not only in uniform but in our communities,” said Capt. Chloe Hoag, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion operations officer and current mentor with Mighty Writers. “Mentoring through Mighty Writers gives me the chance to walk alongside young people as they grow in writing, confidence and purpose. I’m excited about this new partnership and the difference we can make together.”



Joining Hoag were Capt. Matthew Warren, commander of Philadelphia Metro Company; 1st Lt. Haley Blatt, recruiter with Philadelphia Metro Company; Sgt. 1st Class Johnathan Diaz, recruiter at Center City Recruiting Station; and Sgt. 1st Class Louis Valero, recruiter at Cottman Recruiting Station.



During an open question session, Might Writers staff and students asked thoughtful questions ranging from college tuition assistance to everyday life in the Army. One staff member asked, “Many people believe that creative writers and thinkers would not fit in the military. What opportunities or benefits would it bring to be creative?”



Recruiters addressed the question by highlighting roles where creative thinking is essential, such as intelligence, cyber operations, public affairs and psychological operations. They explained how leadership, problem solving and communication benefit from imaginative minds.



“Creativity has a place in nearly every military field,” Blatt said. “From writing persuasive messaging in public affairs to designing strategic campaigns, the Army needs clear thinkers and storytellers. Your voice matters.”



The recruiters’ message resonated with many in the room, challenging assumptions and inviting students to think differently about creativity and service. As the conversation unfolded, students became more engaged.



“I was proud to see Mighty Writers' impact up close,” Warren said. “The organization plays a powerful role in our communities, and watching the students open up, engage and ask questions was inspiring.”



While student reactions were reserved early in the workshop, interest grew once recruiters shared their backgrounds. Demonstrations of basic life-saving techniques and conversations about Army healthcare, education and credentialing benefits led to energetic exchanges and genuine curiosity.



“Talking directly with students about their goals and questions made the entire event feel meaningful,” Valero said. “We saw them open up, listen closely and engage. That energy matters.”



This is the first official collaboration between Mighty Writers and the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion. In June, Hoag began mentoring a local student through Mighty Writers, committing to weekly sessions focused on writing skills, academic readiness and personal development.



The battalion plans to continue building the partnership by volunteering at Mighty Writers’ distribution centers. Recruiters will assist with daily food and diaper distribution by supporting deliveries, creating welcoming environments and engaging with community members.



