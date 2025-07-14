Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach held a change of command ceremony July 18 at the base parade grounds as Capt. Kyle Caldwell relieved Capt. Jessica O’Brien.



Caldwell beings a rich and extensive background to his new position. With a Navy career spanning nearly 35 years starting as a seaman recruit, Caldwell rose through the enlisted and then the officer ranks, a feat achieved by few military personnel.



His previous assignments include Personnel Exchange Program Officer aboard the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (R-91), Weapons Officer aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), and Executive and Commanding Officer of the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit North Island, Calif.



Most recently, he served as the Force Air Systems Officer at Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



“I stand before you grateful to the nation, grateful for the opportunity, for the trust and confidence the citizens of America have placed in me to lead once again,” said Caldwell.



Under O’Brien’s three-year tenure, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach scored a series of major accomplishments, including the completion of a vital ammunition pier project, quality of life improvements for Sailors and their families, and winning of the Navy Region Southwest Installation Excellence Award.



“A great leader takes people to a place they cannot go on their own,” said Rear Adm. Rich Jarrett, the Commander of Navy Region Southwest. “Jessica has taken Seal Beach to new frontiers in its pursuit of supporting the fleet missions that reside here.”



“Today, I’m leaving with a heart full of gratitude, pride, and admiration,” said O’Brien. “For the mission, for the installation that we call home, and most of all for the incredible people who are responsible for our many successes, and who make up our family.”



“As I prepare to turn over command to Captain Caldwell, I know that I’m leaving this team in good hands,” added O’Brien. “During the brief time that we’ve had to get to know each other, I know that Kyle is the right fit for Seal Beach and he will continue to lead this amazing team to even greater success.”



Commencing operations in 1944 as a U.S. Naval Ammunition and Net Depot, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach is the Pacific Fleet’s premier munitions loading and storage installation.

