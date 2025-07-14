Herk Nation honors Vietnam Veterans with pinning ceremony

Photo By Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett | A Vietnam War veteran hugs U.S. Air Force Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett | A Vietnam War veteran hugs U.S. Air Force Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, after receiving a commemorative lapel pin during a ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 29, 2025. National Vietnam War Veterans Day, established in 2017, is observed annually on March 29 to honor the men and women who served during one of the most complex and challenging periods in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- The Little Rock Main Exchange paid tribute to Vietnam War veterans during a pinning ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 29, 2025, in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.



The Army and Air Force Exchange Service partnered with The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration to present free commemorative lapel pins to veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975 – regardless of location.



This initiative is part of a national effort to recognize the service and sacrifice of more than 9 million Americans who served during the Vietnam War era, including the 2.7 million who deployed to Vietnam.



“Our country, as a whole, learned from the sins of the past,” said Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander. “What you experienced in the 1960s and 1970s has paved the way for the U.S. military today being the most respected federal government organization.”



Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Russell Gillum was one of the veterans recognized.



“Well, I really appreciate it – it’s nice that they remember us,” Gillum said. “I always like remembrances of Vietnam, I was there in ‘67 and ‘68.”



Gillum served on active duty for 20 years, and now he serves Little Rock AFB, as one of the many retired volunteers at the 19th Medical Group pharmacy who provide over $20,000 in man hours each month.

“I like to help out, it makes me feel like I’m still useful for something,” Gillum said. “It doesn’t require that much of me and it gives me a good excuse to come out to the base.”



During and after the Vietnam War, many returning service members faced hostility, indifference and a lack of recognition for their sacrifices. Unlike veterans of previous conflicts, they often returned home without parades, honors or public support.



“You still carry the scars of what happened when you came home, from the scars of the lost brothers that you left on the battlefield to the scars of how you were treated,” Davies said. “You've never heard those words, welcome home.”



And Gillum’s daughter, Pam Garner, expressed exactly how powerful those words can be.



“Dad [just] said they didn’t get that welcome home when they came home from Vietnam,” Garner said. “Thank you for finally letting my dad hear ‘Welcome Home.’ Vietnam is like yesterday for Dad. He talks about it all the time, so that meant a lot.”



National Vietnam War Veterans Day, established in 2017, is observed annually on March 29 to honor the men and women who served during one of the most complex and challenging periods in American military history. Events like this pinning ceremony help ensure their courage and dedication are never forgotten.



“Thank you for your service. Thank you for your sacrifice. And welcome home,” Davies said.