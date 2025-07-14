An Inspiring Full-Circle Story of Dedication and Commitment - Command Sergeant Major Wilkins

Command Sergeant Major is one of the most difficult ranks to achieve in the U.S. Army - only held today by approximately 1-2% of enlisted Soldiers. It is one met through intense dedication, passion, and commitment. So how did CSM Wilkins get there?



It’s 2004. “I faced a devastating job loss at Kodak in Rochester. I decided to visit an Army Recruiting Station and signed up with a friend. I became excited to serve my country.” Little did he know, that choice would be a life-changing decision.



In no time, CSM Wilkins proved himself to be an excellent shot. He began his first duty assignment as a Rifleman in South Korea with the 2nd Infantry Division, and then shortly after pivoted to Ft. Drum, NY where, using his skills, he deployed twice to Iraq. There, he started his leadership chops as Team Leader and Squad Leader. His last stop with the Infantry Corps ended as an Instructor at the U.S. Army Sniper School in Ft. Benning, GA - traveling the country as part of the mobile Marksmanship Training Team. “I had amazing fun.”



It was then, in 2011, that he received an email. “I was selected to go into Recruiting.” And even better, for the same area in Rochester where he first signed up years before. From there, CSM Wilkins left his infantry days behind, re-classified as a Recruiter, and became Station Commander twice to lead teams at two different Recruiting Stations.

Noticing another position of responsibility, I ask him a question.



“What does leadership mean to me? It’s undoubtedly taking care of the team and getting after the mission. What I found, though, throughout my experience, is that sometimes to take care of the team you may have to make unpopular decisions. Always hold others accountable and hold yourself accountable. It will make for a stronger team that is built on integrity and trust.”



Then he got a phone call. In a foreshadowing twist, CSM Wilkins was selected by the 15th Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel Dailey - the highest enlisted ranking Soldier in the entire force - to be his Senior Travel Coordinator at the Pentagon. “That was a really cool, amazing opportunity where I got to see the strategic side of the U.S. Army and travel the globe. It was a blast to see other countries and how their Army operated, too. As a Sergeant First Class at the time, it was a wonderful learning moment.”



Returning to Recruiting, CSM Wilkins was sent to Greenville, SC Recruiting Company to serve as First Sergeant. After great success in only a year, he excitedly began his biggest challenge yet. “I was accepted into Sergeants Major Academy—class #72.” Unsurprisingly: “I graduated in the top 20 of my class.”



With graduation behind him, he did a short stint at Albany Recruiting Battalion as the Ops Sergeant Major before selecting Syracuse Recruiting Battalion as his preference. He was instantly chosen - becoming the Command Sergeant Major of the Battalion that he first enlisted with all those years ago in that Rochester Recruiting Station.



“Being Command Sergeant Major of the Syracuse Army Recruiting Battalion…that was an absolute dream. That was my dream job. As a young recruit, to becoming a Recruiter, to a Station Commander within that Battalion. Then to have that come full circle - to be senior advisor and have the opportunity to affect positive change across such a large formation…undoubtedly that was probably the highlight of my career.”



Now that CSM Wilkins’ Army story has come to a close, he has thoughts about how his time in has impacted him personally: “I wouldn't be who I am or where I am today if not for the Army. The Army gave me purpose. It gave me direction. It gave me a platform for me to spread my wings and fly. It enabled me to set goals for myself and motivated me to get after and accomplish them.”



So what are CSM Wilkins’ plans now with retirement looming? “Not sure yet - I’m a people person - so hopefully something involving Talent Acquisition. I can then continue to help folks out! I’m not worried at all about me. The Army has taught me adaptability and resilience.” The cherry on top? “I will always have my Army family - friends, mentors - that I know I can call day or night. They are so important to me.”



“I really have been blessed with an amazing career full of opportunities, and for that I am grateful.”

