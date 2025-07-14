NCTAMS LANT Holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Brett O’Donovan, Commanding Officer, Naval Computer and Telecommunications...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Brett O’Donovan, Commanding Officer, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic, salutes Capt. Robert Conner during his Change of Command July 17. Capt. Conner relieved Capt. O’Donovan as the Commanding Officer, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT). NCTAMS LANT's command mission is to operate and defend responsive, resilient, and secure computer telecommunications systems, providing information superiority for global maritime and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Rodman/RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT) held a change of command ceremony on July 17 at Naval Station Norfolk.



During the ceremony, Capt. R. Brian Conner, an Alabama native, relieved Capt. J. Brettman O’Donovan, a native of Pennsylvania, who has served as NCTAMS LANT commanding officer since August 2023.



“NCTAMS LANT modeled my personal philosophy by operating this station as a warfighting platform that invests in leadership and teamwork, and with respect of both the warfighter and mission,” said O’Donovan. “Military and civilian personnel work side-by-side in this 24-7-365 environment in a professional and highly focused manner that provides the fleet with the best information superiority all day every day.”



Under O’Donovan’s command, NCTAMS LANT achieved Full Operational Capability (FOC) on 23 October 2023 for the Military Construction Project-913, which included the final transition of 51 communications systems into the new facility MB-100. Post FOC, there have been 107 critical hardware and software installations successfully executed at NCTAMS LANT, Building MB-100, as well as 32 strategic upgrades at its regional sites, significantly enhancing operational capabilities.



“Capt. O’Donovan’s and his Sailors’ commitment to information warfare has resulted in a superior culture of excellence, the highest state of command readiness and the growth of Navy and joint service capabilities,” said guest speaker Rear Adm. John Byington, Director Maritime Operations, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Navy Space Command / 10th Fleet.



O’Donovan is a 2000 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science. He was designated a Naval Aviator in 2002 and an Information Professional in 2016. He holds a Master of Science degree from the Naval Post Graduate School in systems analysis, and a Master of Arts degree in defense and strategic studies from the Naval War College.



Conner enlisted into the Navy in 1996 as an Electronics Technician. He was commissioned in 2004 through Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Unit Hampton Roads from Old Dominion University. He attended the Naval Postgraduate School and earned a master’s degree in information technology management and is a graduate of the Joint Forces Staff College. His most recent assignment was serving as the Senior Information Professional Community Detailer at Navy Personnel Command and previously served as commanding officer of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Hampton Roads.



“NCTAMS LANT has always been the pinnacle of excellence for Navy communicators. I am honored and proud to join this team.” Conner said.



NCTAMS LANT’s mission is to operate and defend responsive, resilient, and secure computer and telecommunications systems, providing information superiority for global maritime and joint forces.



