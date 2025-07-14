Back-to-School Ready: Make Health a Priority Before the First Bell

With the new school year just around the corner, now is the perfect time to check off those final to-do’s, starting with your child’s annual wellness exam. Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Pediatric Primary Care and Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Medicine clinics are here to help with routine wellness visits and acute care needs for patients from birth through age 25. These clinics offer flexible appointment options, including early bird, evening, Saturday, and virtual visits – making it easier for busy families to fit in the care their children need.



For more details on appointment options for each clinic, visit walterreed.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Primary-Care/Pediatric-Adolescent-and-Young-Adult-Medicine/Adolescent-Young-Adult-Medicine, and visit walterreed.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Primary-Care/Pediatric-Adolescent-and-Young-Adult-Medicine/Pediatric-Primary-Care-Clinic.



Support a Healthy School Year



For a smooth transition into the classroom, it’s important that children and teens are up to date on wellness exams and immunizations. It is just as critical to make sure they are getting adequate sleep, nutritious meals, regular physical activity, play time, and healthy limits on screen time.



“Plan healthy lunches that include proteins, fruits, veggies, and most importantly, foods your child likes to eat!” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Elizabeth Simmons, chief of Pediatric Primary Care at Walter Reed.



Simmons also encourages families to explore the Healthy Habits program designed for children ages 6-18 who may benefit from support developing weight-management routines.



“Although the focus is on the child, the program is an all-inclusive effort to help the entire family become healthier. Healthy Habits are changes for life!” she said. “We encourage kids to keep regular routines to minimize back-to-school anxiety. We have behavioral health psychologists on staff who can help if there are any concerns.”



Caring for Teens and Young Adults



The AYA Medicine Clinic sees patients from ages 12-25 and helps bridge the gap between pediatric and adult care.



U.S. Army Maj. (Dr.) Saira Ahmed, service chief for Walter Reed’s AYA Medicine Clinic, highlights the importance of helping teens take charge of their health.



“[We recommend] promoting medical autonomy for adolescents and young adults — getting them ready for adulthood when they must start managing their own health care. We can also help with issues related to academic performance, screen time, and safety and injury prevention,” Ahmed said.



If your child has had a well visit in the past 12 months, school forms can be submitted through the patient portal without scheduling an additional appointment. It is advised, however, to check with your child’s school as some paperwork may require updated immunizations or physicals.



What to Cover Before School Starts



Well visits are a good time to check on your child’s:

• Growth (height, weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol)

• School and sports readiness

• Mental and emotional well-being

• Medications and refills

• Healthy habits and nutrition goals



For teens and young adults, providers may also cover:

• Puberty and development changes

• Cervical cancer screenings (females ages 21-25)

• Birth control and reproductive health



Immunizations by age:

• Age 4: DTaP (diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis), IPV (polio), MMR

(measles-mumps-rubella), Varicella (chickenpox)

• Age 9: HPV series (human papilloma)

• Age 11: HPV, Men ACWY #1 (meningitis), Tdap (tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis)

• Age 16: Men ACWY #2 (meningitis booster)

• Ages 16-18: Men B series



Making Appointments



Don’t wait until the first bell rings to secure your child’s appointment. Book it today and start the school year off strong! Call 301-295-8901 or visit walterreed.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Childrens-Health for more details.

