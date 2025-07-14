AFSOC to host EXERCISE EMERALD WARRIOR 25.2

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. – Air Force Special Operations Command will host the next iteration of the Emerald Warrior exercise from July 21 – August 11, 2025, at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona and multiple locations across Arizona and California.



Emerald Warrior 25.2 takes place as part of the Department of the Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise (DLE) series and will underpin DAF’s priority to adapt operations for global competition.



Emerald Warrior is a key benchmark in AFSOC’s continuous training schedule, providing the venue for realistic, advanced training scenarios that validate the capabilities of special operations forces.



A pivotal focus of this iteration's training will be Agile Combat Employment, meant to advance the ability to project power in unfamiliar or contested environments. By training to operate large-scale missions, AFSOC personnel will get to test emerging capabilities and strengthen their readiness to overcome challenges.



Additionally, Emerald Warrior allows AFSOC to enhance interoperability with conventional Air Force units, as well as SOF from other services and partner nations. Joint, combined exercises boost the shared knowledge and skills of all units involved. Air Commandos will integrate on the ground and in the air, ensuring AFSOC can seamlessly apply tactics during operations across the globe.



Residents near training locations may experience increased military activity in their area. All training occurs at designated sites and is coordinated with local authorities.



Please direct media inquiries to AFSOC Public Affairs at (850) 884-5515 or afsoc.pa.org@us.af.mil.

