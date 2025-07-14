2025 PACAF EOD Senior Leader Summit

Courtesy Photo | The Pacific Air Forces hosted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Senior Leader Summit at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Pacific Air Forces hosted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Senior Leader Summit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam from May 13-15, 2025, to advance strategic goals, strengthen partnerships, and honor EOD professionals. The summit focused on threat awareness, training innovation, mental resilience, and concluded with a remembrance ceremony honoring fallen EOD members — reinforcing unity, readiness, and the enduring EOD bond. see less | View Image Page

The Pacific Air Forces hosted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Senior Leader Summit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 13-15, 2025. The three-day event brought together EOD leadership to strengthen strategic initiatives, enhance partnerships, and honor the professionals who safeguard the region.



“‘Forge, Persevere, Prevail’ represent the three lines of effort in the PACAF EOD operational approach to support day-to-day campaigning and future conflict in the dynamic Indo-Pacific theater,” said Chief Master Sgt. Michael X. Vallejo, PACAF EOD Chief.



The opening day, themed “Prevail,” emphasized understanding and assessing regional threats in the Pacific, particularly those posed by strategic competitors. Attendees received high level intelligence briefings on the strategic and operational environment to build a shared understanding of the current threat landscape.



The second day, themed “Forge,” centered on training and engagement. Participants evaluated current training methodologies, exchanged updates from operational units, and identified best practices and areas for improvement.



“PACAF’s lines of effort are built on trust, camaraderie, and tactical innovation of our EOD airmen,” said Master Sgt. Jayson E. Wells, PACAF EOD War Planner. “The PACAF Senior EOD Summit gave tangible solutions to solve operational challenges enhancing EOD operations in this theater.”



The second day concluded with a visit to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), a Department of Defense agency dedicated to recovering and identifying the remains of missing American service members.



“It’s humbling watching the behind-the-scenes efforts of actioning our nation’s promise,” said Wells. The visit underscored the unwavering commitment of EOD personnel to honor every service member and reinforced the importance of their mission.



The final day, themed “Persevere,” focused on the human element of EOD operations. Events began with a sunrise esprit de corps hike at Koko Head Crater, followed by discussions on leadership, mental health, and resilience.



Guest speakers included Dr. Dan Pronk, an Australian Special Air Service and medical doctor, and Dr. Christopher Frueh, a clinical psychologist and professor at the University of Hawai’i-Hilo. Both shared insights on trauma, human performance, and psychological resilience in high-stakes environments.



“Highly trained EOD airmen around the globe are executing mission command every day, rendering safe and destroying explosive hazards threatening freedom of movement,” said Vallejo.



Emphasizing the human dimension of this high-risk profession is critical. Proactively addressing mental health challenges sustains resilience, readiness, and the overall well-being of the force.



The summit concluded with a remembrance ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, honoring fallen EOD personnel. In a powerful display of respect and unity, each EOD member placed a lei on the grave of a fallen comrade, honoring their sacrifice and reaffirming the enduring bond of the EOD community.



The true strength of the EOD community lies in the bond between those who serve side by side. “Our EOD airmen are the Air Force’s asymmetric advantage over our adversaries, and this focused training further sharpens that advantage,” said Vallejo.



While the summit addressed critical strategies and operational readiness, at its core was a deeper purpose: commitment to the person next to you. That bond is why the EOD family fights, why they constantly strive to improve, and why they never forget those who are no longer here.