Corps of Engineers to draw down Homme Dam

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will release water from Homme Dam, near Park River, North Dakota, on or around July 28 to complete a periodic inspection.



The drawdown will involve releasing water through the low flow gates to lower the reservoir by approximately one foot below the spillway crest. The drawdown will take about seven days to complete and will be held steady for 5-7 days to complete the inspection Aug. 6. After the inspection, the basin is expected to refill in 2-3 weeks depending on rainfall.



The Corps of Engineers’ comprehensive periodic inspections are performed every five years as part of its Dam Safety Program. Routine or annual inspections are conducted at the site each year but do not involve dewatering the stilling basin.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Dam Safety Program uses a risk-informed approach to manage its portfolio of 694 dams, with public safety the number one priority. Critical to an effective safety program is the focus on public safety, but it also requires continuous and periodic project inspections and evaluations. The Dam Safety Program seeks to ensure that Corps-owned and operated dams do not present unacceptable risks to people, property or the environment with the emphasis on people.



Homme Dam was built primarily for flood control and water supply benefits. Construction began in 1948 and was completed in 1950.



