RIAT 2025: Air Force Reserve Highlights Interoperability with International Air Force Partners

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, right, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, participated in the Global Air and Space Chiefs’ Conference (GASCC) and the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT).The conference brought senior military officials and industry leaders from across the world together. It provided an opportunity for participants to discuss global challenges and defense engagements and security cooperation. (Courtesy photo)



"Attending GASCC and RIAT provided a great opportunity for the Air Force Reserve to continue developing enduring relationships with partner countries,” said Healy.



The conference brought senior military officials and industry leaders from across the world together. It provided an opportunity for participants to discuss global challenges and defense engagements and security cooperation. The opportunities continued through the weekend at the world’s largest international airshow, the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) 2025, that followed the conference.



Healy met with nine other nations’ senior air force leaders during the two events. Eight of those meetings were during RIAT, including one with Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura, the Philippine Air Force commanding general. The two discussed military-to-military engagements forecasted for 2026 and Healy’s trip to Manila later this year.



"These engagements with international senior leaders are key to identifying areas of common interest,” said Healy. “We can then look to coordinate unit-level engagements and exchange best practices to build our interoperability, particularly at the reserve-to-reserve level."



Another of Healy’s RIAT meetings was with Air Vice Marshal Ranald Munro, the commandant general of the United Kingdom’s Royal Auxiliary Air Force. The two discussed a partnership plan between the U.S. Air Force Reserve and Royal Auxiliary Air Force that includes military-to-military engagements, exercises, and force development through a military reserve exchange program.



"We have been working diligently over the last year to expand the Air Force Reserve's international engagement through the Reserve Allies and Partners Program (RAPP) initiative,” said Healy. “It is so rewarding to be able to meet with my counterparts at these events and collaborate on achieving impactful, tangible results together.”



RAPP is the Air Force Reserve’s mechanism for international engagement. It aims to promote interoperability with international air reserve forces and educate and support interested allies in the development of reserve components.



In addition to senior leader networking, bilateral discussions, and the opportunity to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to Europe, the airshow also highlighted several U.S. Air Force aircraft including a C-5M Super Galaxy from the 439th Airlift Wing at Westover Air Reserve Base. The static display provided an opportunity for the almost 170,000 visitors to learn more about the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s contribution to the Total Force and the value of strategic depth within the ally and partner network.



Hundreds of aircraft and crews from around 30 nations provided static displays and aerial demonstrations during the show.



Healy's attendance at GASCC and RIAT demonstrates the unity and combined strength of the Total Force. It also highlights high level of interoperability and integration between ally and partner air forces around the globe.

