133d Army National Guard Band opens up the annual King County Fair

After a busy summer touring the state, the 133d Army National Guard Band made a special stop in Enumclaw at the King County Fair, July 17, 2025.



The King County Fair has a significant legacy in the state, known as oldest running fair west of the Mississippi, the Fair is still going strong after more than 160 years. However, there was a time that the fair’s certainty was in doubt. In 2008, there were calls to shut down the fair due to low attendance, with well under 20,000 visitors. The future of this long-standing event seemed so uncertain, but thanks to the team in place now the fair has revived. Last year, more than 50,000 attended and some key events, such as the dairy show are even making a return.



“My first job was actually working the fair when I was a kid growing up here in Enumclaw” states Rene Popke, who took over as the fair manager in October of 2018.



Popke peeled potatoes and onions for one of the food vendors at the fair but always knew she wanted to do more.



“I knew who the general manager was at the time and I thought she had the coolest job ever,” said Popke.



Under Popke’s leadership, the King County Fair has continued to grow. That is when she knew she wanted a military presence to come back into the fair. For the first time in years, the Washington Army National Guard had a presence at the fair, with members of the 133rd Band playing at the opening ceremony. This was an event that meant a great deal to the members, who took time out of their civilian careers to participate.



“We enjoy playing in public because it just spreads patriotism” said band Staff Segt. William Frank, Tuba player for the 133d. “Besides the 4th of July the public doesn’t get many opportunities to, kind of, hear patriotic music or even see the military in public.”



For band member Spc. Chelsea Garrett, who plays the trombone, this fair hits closer to home. Growing up in the neighboring community of Buckley, Garrett grew up attending the King County Fair.



“I’ve come to the fairgrounds for other things, it’s cool to actually be part of the event,” said Garrett.



In addition to the 133rd Army Band, members of the 506thMilitary Police Detachment brought a military Humvee to showcase at the fair. Staff Sgt. George (Cam) Betts made the trek from Oregon, where he lives, to Enumclaw to participate in the event for the weekend.



“It’s just a particularly good opportunity to get out and showcase what we’re about to the community.” Staff Sgt. Betts, whose civilian job is in sales, enjoys putting on the uniform and reminding the public that “we’re just normal people.”



The partnership between the Washington Army National Guard and the King County Fair is one that Popke hopes to continue in the future.



“It’s definitely a partnership that I hope is long-standing,” Popke. “The 133rd Army Band’s participation in the opening ceremony was particularly meaningful. Having them on stage was fabulous this year. It set the tone for a great opening ceremony.”



Popke hopes to continue this tradition in the future, and members of the band readily agreed.



“We just feel honored that Rene thought of us,” said Staff Sgt. Frank.

