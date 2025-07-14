Army Bands Recruiter to Represent U.S. Army at Musikfest 2025

Bethlehem, Pa – Visitors to Musikfest 2025 will get a chance to do more than enjoy great music, they’ll meet the talented Army Musicians who live it every day. One of those musicians is Staff Sergent Brian Niswonger, an accomplished drummer and Army Band Recruiter, who will be at Musikfest to share how a love of music can become a lifelong career with purpose, stability, and global reach.

For Staff Sgt. Niswonger, music has always been more than a hobby, it’s been a lifelong pursuit. A drummer since the 6th grade, he’s now a hand-selected Army Band Recruiter, part of an elite group responsible for identifying and recruiting the next generation of Army Musicians.

“Most civilian musicians spend a decade or more learning their instrument. For many, the dream is to make a living doing what they love, for Army Musicians, the Army makes that dream a reality,” says Niswonger.

In addition to recruiting, Niswonger serves as an Army Musician (MOS 42R), a unique military role that allows Soldiers to play and perform their instrument professionally as their full-time job. His career has taken him around the world and into historic moments:

Career Highlights:

• Deployed to Afghanistan (2015), performing for U.S. and NATO forces as a musical ambassador.

• Stationed in Germany (2016–2019), performing across nearly 20 countries.

• Participated in the Edinburgh Military Tattoo (2016) in Scotland.

• Performed at the 73rd D-Day Anniversary in Normandy, France (2017).

• Backed country stars like Craig Morgan, Michael Ray, Abby Anderson, and Natalie Stovall with the 82nd Airborne Division Band and Chorus.

"I always ask people: What will you get paid, for doing what you love? The Army offers a steady income and better benefits than many civilian music gigs. In the civilian world, music gigs can come and go. In the Army, you get stability. If you want a steady paycheck that lets you do what you love, there’s a job here for you”.

A Day in the Life of an Army Musician

Many people are surprised to learn how diverse an Army Musician’s day is. “No day is exactly the same,” Niswonger explains. “We rehearse, perform, do admin work, physical training, schedule events, and yes, we get to practice our instrument. But there’s so much more, and you grow in every way: musically, personally, professionally.”

Army musicians are held to a high standard. Drummers must be extremely versatile and capable of handling everything from traditional marching cadences to complex concerts and performances”.

Why Army Bands Matter

Army Bands serve as musical ambassadors for the U.S. Army, performing at military ceremonies, national events, international festivals, and iconic public stages.

More than just music, they are the heartbeat of the Army’s spirit and tradition, bringing people together and inspiring pride, unity, and strength through every note they play. Army musicians are elite performers and Soldiers first, warriors of sound who serve with discipline, precision, and passion.

Meet Staff Sgt. Niswonger at Musikfest 2025

Whether you're a lifelong musician, a student considering your next step, or someone just curious about the Army Band experience, Musikfest 2025 is your chance to meet Soldiers and Staff Sgt. Niswonger.

Be a Soldier. Be a Musician. Be all you can be.

