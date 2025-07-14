510th Buzzards, a history of excellence

Nine pilots from the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base earned Single-Event Air Medals, and two were simultaneously awarded the Distinguished Flying cross, after returning from a deployment to the Central Command area of responsibility. During the deployment, they flew various defensive counter air sorties to protect U.S. Naval assets traveling through the Bab el Mandeb Strait, breaking records along the way.



“As the new Buzzard Commander, I am honored and humbled to lead such an accomplished team,” said Lt. Col. Brent Smith, the newly appointed commander of the 510th EFS. “The legacy of excellence, dedication and professionalism is inspiring and motivating. It’s a privilege to step into this role and work alongside some of the most talented and mission-focused individuals in the Air Force.”



During the deployment, the Buzzards flew 8,800 hours and 1,400 total sorties.



“The Buzzards supported a variety of missions, including Inherent Resolve’s fight against ISIS, Operation Prosperity Guardian’s protection of coalition partners and civilian vessels in the Red Sea, Operation Spartan Shield’s defense of US interests in the Arabian Gulf, and many other force protection and deterrence missions,” said Smith.



The 510th EFS has a long history of excellence, beginning in 1943 as the 625th Bombardment Squadron until being re-designated the 510th Fighter-Bomber Squadron later that same year.

After being stationed at various locations across the globe and experiencing multiple periods of activation and inactivation, the 510th EFS was permanently reactivated in 1994, establishing its current home at Aviano Air Base, Italy.

The 510th EFS has been the highest flown PSAB fighter unit since 2019, highest flown Aviano deployed unit since 2010, and the highest flown rotation fighter unit in the area of responsibility.



The Buzzards have flown combat missions during World War II, the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Provide Comfort, Operation Deny Flight and many more. During their most recent deployment to support Operation Prosperity Guardian, the squadron exuded excellence while protecting American assets overseas.



“Each decoration represents not only a specific event, but also the precision, teamwork and unwavering commitment to the mission required to successfully execute in combat,” said Smith. “They represent countless hours of preparation, sacrifice and high intensity training by the whole Buzzard operations and maintenance team. They are proof of a culture that demands and delivers high performance every single day.”

