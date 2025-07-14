LS1 Ievgen Kozakov of NAVSUP WSS named Military Enlisted Logistics and Sustainment Professional of the Year

Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ievgen Kozakov, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, has been awarded the Admiral Stan Arthur Award for Military Enlisted Logistics and Sustainment Professional of 2024. The award, announced by Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Installations and Logistics, Vice Adm. J.T. Jablon, Friday, July 18, 2025, recognizes military and civilian logisticians for exceptional contributions to fleet readiness.



“This recognition is a testament to LS1 Kozakov's unwavering commitment to ensuring naval aviation remains at peak operational readiness,” said Rear Adm. Michael York, NAVSUP WSS commander. “His work directly impacts naval aviation forces and reflects the highest standards of professionalism.”



Kozakov, readiness officer for NAVSUP WSS’ F/A-18 & EA-18G Integrated Weapons Support Team at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, was singled out for his pivotal role in maintaining the operational readiness of over 750 F/A-18 Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers and serving as the critical link between maintenance teams across the country and the complex supply chain that supports the aircraft. As readiness officer, Kozakov oversaw the status of each aircraft, identified and resolved potential part shortages, coordinated the timely delivery of parts, and managed a complex network of contracts valued at over $4.7 billion. He also provided critical readiness reports to senior leadership, informing key decisions on maintenance and supply strategies.



Kozakov was also recently named NAVSUP WSS Senior Sailor of the Year and selected for entry into Officer Candidate School.



NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Tucson, Arizona, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.

