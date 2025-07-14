Community Mailroom at Hohenfels opens automated lockers to patrons

Photo By Christina Wilson | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Members of the Hohenfels Postal Service Center,...... read more read more Photo By Christina Wilson | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Members of the Hohenfels Postal Service Center, the Hohenfels Directorate of Public Works and USAG Bavaria - Hohenfels posed for a group photo at the Postal Service Center to officially open the new automated locker package system July 10, 2025. Registered military community members at Hohenfels with mail privileges can pick their packages up any time of day and any day of the week with the new system. (U.S. Army photo by Christina Wilson, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – After nearly two years of planning, leadership at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria – Hohenfels held a ribbon cutting to open the new postal locker system July 10, 2025 at the Community Mail Room.



Registered military community members at Hohenfels with mail privileges can pick their packages up any time of day and any day of the week.



Once a package arrives, the customer receives an email with a QR code. They then visit the community mail room and place the QR code before the automated scanner. The machine then directs them to the mailbox to retrieve their package.



Angela Lane, deputy garrison manager for Hohenfels, was there to cut the ribbon alongside members of the Postal Service Center and members of the Directorate of Public Works.



“Having these lockers is a huge impact on the quality of life for our Soldiers, civilians and Family members,” she said. “If everyone is like me, when we have received the email that we have a package – and it is after hours – we can’t wait to get to the CMR to pick up our package. With these lockers, you don’t have to wait. Also, our shift workers can now get their packages after normal duty hours.”



Lane also thanked the DPW for their work installing the lockers.



“It was a really great opportunity to show all of our traits we have within our organization,” said Tobias Wassermann, acting chief of Operations and Maintenance for the DPW. “It was great to see how all the different shops and even the single workmen work together and try to fix upcoming issues.”



Carpenters, mechanics, painters and electricians worked together to complete the work.



“There are always unplanned issues or things popping up,” Wassermann said. “They have solved them on their own because they are all tradesmen who have the background on site to fix the problem in a short and exact way.”



Larry Morris, the postmaster for Hohenfels and Garmisch, also thanked the team at DPW for their work. He also thanked the postal leadership with Installation Management Command – Europe for ensuring they had sufficient locker capacity.



“This has been a long-awaited asset for the community,” Morris said. “They don’t have to make the opening hours, they can go on the weekends, they can pick up at their convenience



Morris added that, since people would not have to wait for service hours, the rush, which had typically happened because of the simultaneous arrival of the mail truck and customers, would become a thing of the past.



To learn more about the new lockers or to sign up, visit the Customer Mail Room. To learn more about postal services at USAG Bavaria, visit the page at https://home.army.mil/bavaria/postal.