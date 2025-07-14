U.S. & Korean Forces strengthen mission-support readiness during joint training

Photo By Senior Airman Tallon Bratton | Members of the Korean Service Corps Battalion build bunk beds during a bilateral...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tallon Bratton | Members of the Korean Service Corps Battalion build bunk beds during a bilateral logistics and transportation training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 17, 2025. This exercise was an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force and the Korean Service Corps to work together to prepare an area of operation for integrated support personnel to operate from. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea. — On July 17, 2025, the 51st Mission Support Group hosted a bilateral logistics and transportation training event with the Korean Service Corps Battalion at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The training focused on establishing bed-down locations and executing cargo-handling operations to boost interoperability and contingency readiness.



The hands-on exercise offered U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Army personnel the opportunity to strengthen mutual understanding, refine operational procedures, and reinforce their working relationship.



“Today’s training was a great showcase of the importance of partnerships between the United States and Korea,” said Capt. Alexander J. Strickland, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, fuels management flight commander. “Interoperability is the key to success, and this exercise enhanced our ability to work alongside each other. Our goal is to strengthen our relationship with the KSC to the maximum extent possible, ensuring seamless integration in the event of a contingency.”



Joint teams conducted training to assemble bunk beds, familiarization with hand held communications and logistics operations to enhance base support-integration personnel for future operations and exercises. While the task may have appeared routine, participants emphasized its critical role in overall mission support.



“Anytime we can integrate with and work alongside our ROK counterparts, it enhances our interoperability,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cody Luginbill, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, Operations Planner, Structures. “We learn from them and they learn from us, and we both walk away more prepared to face future operational challenges.”



Luginbill also highlighted the motivation and professionalism of the Korean Service Corps personnel.



“They were all highly motivated and hardworking,” he said. “This was my first time working directly with the KSC, and that alone made this event stand out.”



Bilateral exercises reinforce the combined readiness posture of U.S. and Korean forces, laying the foundation for stronger integration during any future operations across the peninsula.