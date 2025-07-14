Burfield Closes out 27 Years of Service, Zematis Takes Charge at NAS Patuxent River Change of Command

Naval Air Station Patuxent River held a ceremony July 17 in which Capt. Mark Zematis assumed command of the installation from outgoing Commanding Officer Capt. Douglas Burfield.



Zematis’ role as NAS Patuxent River commanding officer follows his previous position as the base executive officer, which he took on in January 2024, falls under the Navy’s Fleet-Up program. In that program, executive officers serve in that position for approximately a year and a half before they “fleet up” to become the commanding officer for their command tour on the same ship or station. This practice provides focused command leadership stability throughout a base’s life, according to OPNAVINST 1412.14. Commanding officers reap the benefits of the actions and policies they institute as executive officer.



A native of Barkhamsted, Connecticut, Zematis graduated from the United States Naval Academy in May 2000 with a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering. Additionally, he holds a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. Zematis reported to his initial operational assignment with Patrol Squadron FIVE (VP-5) in January 2002. Designated as an Instructor Pilot and Mission Commander, he deployed to Sigonella, Sicily, Keflavik, Iceland, and Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico. Subsequent operational tours included Flag Lieutenant to Commander, Carrier Strike Group NINE (CSG-9); Department Head tour in Patrol Squadron FOUR SEVEN (VP 47); and command of Patrol Squadron FOUR FIVE (VP-45) where he led the squadron on a multi-site deployment to the SEVENTH and FOURTH Fleets.



CAPT Zematis’ shore assignments included Fleet Replacement Squadron Instructor Duty in Patrol Squadron THIRTY (VP-30); Deputy Chief of the Joint Reconnaissance Center in the US Pacific Command’s Operations Directorate (J-3); Deputy Executive Assistant to Director, Air Warfare Division (OPNAV N98); and Multi-Mission Branch Head in OPNAV N98.



In his new role as commanding officer, Zematis said he would continue to build on the foundations of leadership laid by his predecessor and provide the best service possible to Pax River’s mission partners thanks to the teamwork exemplified by those on “Team Pax.”



“To my predecessor Doug, AKA ‘Flanders,’ thank you for your outstanding leadership, and the exceptional example you set during your tenure as commanding officer,” said Zematis. “You led with humility, always putting the welfare of people first, while keeping the command laser-focused on the mission. Your legacy of excellence provides a strong foundation on which we’ll build. I’m proud to have been your XO, to follow you in command, and to call you afriend.”



The ceremony not only served as a change of command for NAS Patuxent River, but also as a reflection of outgoing commanding officer Burfield’s total career as he retires after 27 years of naval service.



During the change of command ceremony, officiating officer Rear Adm. David Faehnle, Commandant, Naval District Washington, highlighted Burfield’s abilities while in the unique position of leadership at NAS Patuxent River.



“Under his command, Pax River was nominated every year for the region Installation Excellence Award; that kind of consistency reflects not just great leadership, but a command climate where success becomes the standard,” said Faehnle. “Doug, your legacy here is one of quiet momentum, lasting impact, and unwavering commitment to mission. You’ve left this installation stronger and better positioned for the future.”

Faehnle also noted Zematis’ leadership at NAS Patuxent River and other commands as he ascends to the role of commanding officer of the air station.

“Today we also look ahead as we welcome Captain Mark ‘Z’ Zematis,” said Faehnle. “Mark is no stranger to this command; he’s been XO for 18 months, and has already demonstrated the leadership, insight, and dedication required to guide Pax River to its next chapter…Captain Zematis understands not only how systems fly, but how they work and how to lead the people behind them. He knows the mission, respects the culture, and believes in the power of teams. Z, this is a command that rewards vision and collaboration. You are ready and the team is ready for you. We’re all excited to see where your leadership will take Pax River next.”



Faehnle then cited Burfield for his specific achievements as NAS Patuxent River commanding officer and presented him with the Legion of Merit for his efforts.



“Captain Burfield’s superior leadership enhanced Naval Aviation’s premier Research, Development, Acquisition, Test, and Evaluation facility,” stated Burfield’s citation . “Through robust community partnerships and extraordinary vision, he led efforts to mitigate encroachment, enhance safety, and ensure physical security for the installation’s three fence lines and over 25,000 personnel. His leadership and engagement enabled tenant commands to safely conduct over 105,000 manned and unmanned flight operations and the completion of aviation test and evaluation missions with assets valued at more than $4B. He led the safe and orderly removal of hangar Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF)and the implementation of directed risk mitigation measures to safely continue normal maintenance evolutions. Captain Burfield set the conditions for the seamless transition to the return to work, adjusting force structure to enable greater installation throughput while maintaining an appropriate security posture. His actions were directly responsible for the installation’s selection for the 2023 and 2024 Naval District Washington Installation Excellence Award. His actions fostered a culture of excellence and were the culmination of a 27-year career of honorable and dedicated military service. By his dynamic direction, keen judgment, and loyal devotion to duty, Captain Burfield reflected great credit upon himself and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.”



In his own remarks to the command, Burfield noted the team effort that makes the work at NAS Patuxent River possible



“It’s teamwork that the Pax Pros display here every day, day in and day out, providing outstanding support to 64 mission partners on this base,” said Burfield. “At NAS Patuxent River, we make deliberate efforts to practice the daily attitude of ‘Not because we have to, but because we get to.’ We are blessed with almost 1,000 dedicated professionals each doing their part in helping their teammates to run the framework for this base so that those 64 tenant commands can operate here and do their missions more securely and safely, and I’m honored to have served alongside you.”



Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, was born of the Navy’s need to consolidate various aircraft test and evaluation efforts into one centralized location. NAS Patuxent River was commissioned April 1, 1943, and has since evolved into the Center of Excellence for Naval Aviation — where the future of Naval Aviation and our technological advantage begins. As the host to 64 Mission Partners, including the Naval Air Systems Command and the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Pax River conducts the full spectrum of Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation, acquisition, sustainment, and lifecycle management for all Naval and Marine Corps aircraft, their weapons systems, and support equipment.

