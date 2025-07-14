Kingsley Field Fire Team Responds to Elk Fire

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. — Kingsley Field Fire and Emergency Services responded to a request for mutual aid July 8, 2025, after receiving a call from the Klamath County Fire Chief asking for assistance in battling a growing brush fire north of Bonanza, Oregon.

Capt. Derrick Laughlin and Andy Pallotta deployed with a Type 6 wildland engine and joined a structure protection task force that included personnel from multiple fire departments across Klamath and Lake counties.

The fire, which ignited near Elk Lane, spread rapidly overnight due to high winds. By the next morning, flames were pushing east toward Beatty and threatening more than 30 homes.

In response to the escalating conditions, a second task force was requested. Assistant Chief Russel Earnest, Capt. Dan Bigham and Jesse St. John responded from Kingsley Field with a Type 1 structural fire engine to support ongoing suppression and protection efforts.

“We want to thank Kingsley Field leadership for allowing us to assist our community when able,” said Matthew Chavarria, deputy chief of Kingsley Field Fire and Emergency Services.

He emphasized that while the unit’s primary responsibility remains the mission at Kingsley Field, leadership empowers the department to apply sound judgment in supporting community emergencies.

“We always maintain mission first but have been given autonomy to use risk management and send our folks off base when we can make a difference,” said Chavarria. “We greatly appreciate the trust that has been bestowed upon us to make that quick decision.”

Chavarria added that the firefighters who responded both days brought a wealth of experience in wildland firefighting and Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF), making them valuable assets during the operation.

“The crews that responded on those two days have many years of experience in wildland as well as ARFF firefighting and were looked to by leadership on the fire to take on difficult tasks,” he said.

Crews remained on scene for over 10 hours, navigating rugged terrain to secure access routes, protect threatened structures, identify water refill locations and triage homes in the fire’s path.

Col. Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, praised the Kingsley Field firefighters for their professionalism and readiness.

“Our Kingsley Field Fire Department represents the very best of what it means to be ‘Always Ready, Always There,’” said Gaudinski. “These professionals are battle-proven and expertly honed."

He said their swift response reflects the department’s commitment to both military operations and local emergency support.

“Their team is ready to respond at a moment’s notice to an aircraft in peril or deliver life-saving support to our local community throughout the Klamath Basin,” said Gaudinski. “I’m incredibly proud of this elite team. We’re truly fortunate to have the finest fire department in the entire Air National Guard standing watch over Kingsley Field and our extremely supportive community.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2025 Date Posted: 07.20.2025 13:25 Story ID: 543291 Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US