Forward March: Staff Sgt. John Michael Britton adapting and moving forward with the Army Recovery Program

U.S. Army Retired Staff Sgt. Michael Britton drives toward the basket to take a shot during a wheelchair basketball game at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 19, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo July 19, 2025 – Retired Staff Sgt. John Michael Britton was in a serious motorcycle accident in 2023 and fortunately lives to tell his story of perseverance to other Soldiers today.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcycle riders have an overrepresentation in fatal traffic accidents.



“The accident I was involved in resulted in me losing my right leg above the knee,” said Britton. “I was in Alaska when it happened and there is no Soldier Recovery Unit there, so I had the choice to go home or go to the nearest SRU and then a place for prosthetic care, so I chose that and went to the Joint Base San Antonio SRU in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, (where I am assigned), and then on to the CFI (The Center for the Intrepid) prosthetics lab.”



Now retired, Britton began his military career in 2010. His military career includes a very diverse Army background.



He -initially served on active duty for five years as a miliary police officer (31B), his choice of Military Occupational Specialty that showcased his ability to adapt and be flexible in high pressure situations, keeping the mission first.



After serving on active duty, he transitioned to the Army Reserve as a combat engineer (12B).



After a brief hiatus, Britton reenlisted as an infantryman (11B) due to feeling a heavy sense of duty to the Army and Soldiers.



Britton met a lot of amazing people throughout his career in the Army, and they have all made an impact. One of the biggest impacts he experienced was after his motorcycle accident that led him to the SRU.



The SRU continues to resonate with him, showing him he has the limitless ability to recover and overcome.



"When I joined the SRU I was introduced to adaptive sports,” he explained. “I learned at the SRU that just because you have a disability it does not have to be a complete limitation on your life. You can take baby steps, reset, recover, and join the fight again.



A community that understands that a safe space for Soldiers to move at a comfortable pace is key. The SRU helps Soldiers explore realistic options for safe and enthusiastic recovery daily.



“The SRU has experienced medical professionals and cadre teaching Soldiers that recovery and returning to a normal life is possible while in a relaxed and supportive environment,” added Britton. “It really helped me because I am a very active person and after the loss of my leg, I did not know how to be active again, but at the Army Recovery Care Program they opened so many doors and opportunities for me to stay active and healthy.



Britton is participating in this year's DOD Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado from July 18 – 26, 2025, with #TeamArmy.



When he is at home, he enjoys golf, swimming, and spending time with family. “My eyes are open now to what I am truly physically capable of because of the Army Recovery Care Program,” said 34-year-old Britton. “I had no idea about adaptive sports. Now I see that the sky is not the limit, I can go even further than that.”