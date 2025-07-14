Forged in Fire: USARPAC’s 2025 Best Squad Competition

Photo By Pfc. Peter Bannister | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 8th Theater Sustainment Command conduct a 12 mile road...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Peter Bannister | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 8th Theater Sustainment Command conduct a 12 mile road march during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 15, 2025, at Bellows Training Area, Hawaii. This week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Peter Bannister) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Sweat, grit, and unbreakable unity defined the battlefield at Schofield Barracks, as eight of U.S. Army Pacific’s most elite squads faced off in the 2025 Best Squad Competition, held July 13–18. This intense, week-long crucible brought together top warfighters from across the Indo-Pacific; the 25th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF), Eighth Army, 8th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), 9th Mission Support Command, 311th Signal Command, and the 94th Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC). Each one determined to prove they were the best.





"I like competing because it tests my limits and keeps me ready at any given time," said Sgt. Nicodea Simms of the 8th TSC. "I want to win because winning matters. But honestly, we’re all winners just by being here and putting it all on the line."





The competition opened with the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) on Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks on July 14, pushing Soldiers through the sprint-drag-carry, deadlifts, hand-release push-ups, and a grueling two-mile run; a punishing start to a relentless gauntlet of challenges.





“We’re not here for nothing,” declared Staff Sgt. Patrick Flores of the 94th AAMDC. “All the hard work, all the training, it’s brought us here. The competition is stiff, but we’re a part of that stiff competition. We came to win.”





Over the next several days, squads faced an unforgiving lineup of events. They endured stress shoots and weapons qualification under pressure, navigated fast-paced Zodiac boat relays demanding split-second teamwork, and charged through a 12-mile foot march across Oʻahu’s rugged terrain. On Expert Soldier Lanes, they were tested on combat medical aid, communications, and infantry maneuvers through the gulches of Hawaii.





Competitors were airlifted to the Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) site. MOUT is a specialized training program designed to prepare soldiers for combat in urban environments.





As the sun rose over the Waiʻanae Mountain Range the competitors geared up for their last physical challenge, an expert physical fitness assessment straight into an M4 stress shoot. The final hurdle was a high-stakes appearance before a Command Sergeant Major Board.





“I can’t wait to see how everyone performs,” said Spc. Jonas Loser, also of the 8th TSC. “This is about excellence. About rising to the top. About earning it.”





But this wasn’t just a contest of strength, it was a demonstration of combat readiness, adaptability, and grit at the squad level. Victory wasn’t just a title, it was a ticket to greater opportunity. The winning team will represent USARPAC at the Army-wide Best Squad Competition in Washington, D.C.



“I want my Soldiers to get the recognition they’ve earned, to unlock new opportunities like schools and training,” said Sgt. Sebastian Figueroa of the 1st MDTF. “It’s about passing the torch and making sure they’re ready for what’s next.”





From sunrise to sundown, across mud, water, and concrete, the competition stood as a test of more than muscle. It was a celebration of teamwork under pressure, the kind forged only through shared hardship. These squads showed the world what lethal, adaptable, small-unit excellence looks like.





“Our strongest quality is our camaraderie,” said Sgt. Donnell Charity of the 311th Signal Command. “If one of us is struggling, we bear the load together. We don’t expect it to be easy, we expect to be there for each other through it all.”





On July 18, the 8th Theater Sustainment Command emerged victorious, their teamwork, endurance, and excellence earning them the top honors.





“I know my squad put a lot of work into it. We trained for a long time. All the training we did paid off,” said Spc. Olivia Tomlin of the 8th TSC.





The USARPAC Best Squad Competition isn’t just a contest. It's a platform that communicates the Army’s readiness and resolve in the Indo-Pacific.





“It’s not an individual sport. It’s a team sport. Thank you to the Soldiers, Noncommissioned Officers, and Leaders behind these troops. Allowing them time to compete makes us all better,” said Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, USARPAC deputy commanding general.





The 2025 USARPAC Best Squad Competition uplifts morale, highlights the power of unity at the squad level, and reaffirms to the world that the U.S. Army stands prepared to deter and win our nation’s wars.





