F-35 International Interfly at Talisman Sabre 25 – A first for the USAF

Two U.S. Air Force pilots successfully flew Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft during an international interfly training mission during exercise Talisman Sabre 25, in Northern Territory, Australia, July 16, 2025.



This display of interoperability signified the first time USAF pilots flew 5th Generation aircraft belonging to a partnered or allied nation.



The U.S. Air Force pilots achieving this first-ever feat were Air Force Reserve Maj. Justin “Spike” Lennon, 48th Fighter Wing, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-U.S. Air Forces Africa F-35A evaluator pilot, and Maj. Colby “Burn” Kluesner, 388th Fighter Wing F-35A evaluator pilot.



“In the short term, Interfly events like this allow us to exchange information and best practices,” Lennon explained. “In the long term, as a coalition, normalizing Interfly gives commanders additional options for agility and versatility in a future conflict. In a prolonged conflict, airplanes are capable of flying more hours a day than a pilot. Having the added flexibility to put any pilot in any F-35 and generate combat airpower anywhere in the world adds to the F-35 coalition’s lethality.”



The RAAF has also increased its efforts in normalizing F-35 Interfly training among allies by the creation of its Lighting-X program: a 2023 initiative developed to take advantage of the mutual benefits provided to F-35 communities that Interfly concepts provide.



“[The Lightning-X program] allows RAAF commanders to treat our coalition counterparts as RAAF aircrew when we consider things like medical, dental, physiological issues, egress systems and human factors,” said RAAF Squadron Leader Nicholas Reynolds, No. 77 Squadron executive officer. “It is a big win to be able to seamlessly integrate here at Talisman Sabre 25 with 77 Squadron.”



In addition to the two USAF pilots, the RAAF also invited Royal Air Force Squadron Leader Daniel “Goffy” Goff, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Johnny “Yardsale” Rose, both F-35B instructor pilots, to participate in the international Interfly.



The USAF, USMC, and RAF pilots embedded with two of RAAF’s F-35 squadrons, No. 77 Squadron and No. 75 Squadron.



After a day of simulator training and academic courses, the four F-35 pilots were approved to conduct training exercises during Talisman Sabre 25 using RAAF’s F-35 aircraft.



“The crew are treated no differently than any other RAAF F-35 pilot during Talisman Sabre 25,” Lennon said. “The only way anyone might know it’s not an Australian in the RAAF F-35 is the accent on the radio.”



Lennon also added that familiar training and equipment usage in the F-35 makes adapting to another nation’s aircraft easier than one might think.



“Thanks to the commonality of F-35 variants, aligned training and operational practices between F-35 users, the flying portion is the easiest part,” Lennon explained. “Our visiting USAF pilots are able to execute and fly a RAAF F-35 no different from their Australian wingmen.”



This recent effort in pilot interchangeability by multiple branches and nations in the F-35 community is aimed at preparing the U.S. and its allies for future conflicts long into the future.



"Interfly has allowed the USAF to train partner nations on weapons systems they have purchased, as well as conduct exchange assignments," Lennon said. “However, until now the USAF has never performed international interfly on an ad-hoc basis. This effort is part of a larger plan to normalize F-35 Interfly training with our allies."



Talisman Sabre 25 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. which advances a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhances our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. This year marks the eleventh iteration of the exercise.

