STARCOM welcomes new commander in milestone moment for Florida, Patrick SFB

Photo By Brandon Kalloo Sanes | Maj. Gen. James E. Smith renders his first salute as commander of Space Training and...... read more read more Photo By Brandon Kalloo Sanes | Maj. Gen. James E. Smith renders his first salute as commander of Space Training and Readiness Command during a change of command ceremony at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., July 18, 2025. Smith is the first to lead the command from its new home on Florida’s Space Coast. Its five Deltas are geographically dispersed across the U.S. and deliver doctrine development, training, testing, and education that shape Guardian readiness at every stage of their careers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Gwen Kurzen) see less | View Image Page

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The U.S. Space Force’s Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) marked a historic milestone July 18 as Maj. Gen. James E. Smith assumed command during a change of command ceremony at Patrick Space Force Base.



“We must continue displaying the character to act decisively,” Smith said. “The courage to think boldly, and the commitment to push combat-credibility to every corner of our force, anchored by a connection to our mission and to each other.”



Smith, originally from Boise, Idaho, now takes the helm of STARCOM as its first commander to both reside at and lead the unit from Patrick SFB. He brings a deep background in space operations and joint service, including prior assignments at NATO and the Pentagon. Most recently, he served as Vice Director for Joint Force Development, Joint Staff.



“I’m absolutely energized to begin this command and to help accelerate our course—grounded in excellence, innovation, and combat credibility,” Smith said following the ceremony. “Let’s move forward together—always ready, always combat-credible, always above.”



The ceremony comes as a significant waypoint in the Space Force’s presence at Patrick. Space Force Guardians assigned to STARCOM have steadily arrived at Patrick in the past months, rapidly establishing an initial capability for the command. Full Operational Capability is targeted for 2026, with the goal of the transition being completed by the end of 2027.



“STARCOM builds and amplifies the Guardian Spirit on which our warfighting service is constructed,” said Space Force Chief of Space Operations, Gen. Chance Saltzman, who presided over the change of command ceremony. “It’s your job to give them the building blocks of Space Force culture and infuse them with the Guardian DNA that makes them uniquely space warfighting professionals.”



As commander of STARCOM, one of three Space Force field commands, Smith leads more than 8,600 personnel charged with building the intellectual and operational foundation of the Space Force. Its five Deltas are geographically dispersed across the U.S. and deliver doctrine development, training, testing, and education that shape Guardian readiness at every stage of their careers.



Maj. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba relinquished command to Smith after leading STARCOM since July 2023. He is slated to serve as Special Assistant to the Vice Chief of Space Operations at the Pentagon.



Smith takes the reins of STARCOM’s growth across all mission areas—from space doctrine development and Guardian training programs to major wargames, exercises and test events that advance space readiness across the joint force.



“STARCOM was created to secure our nation’s interests in, from and to space. But building a new service isn’t enough. We must also ensure that service is combat credible and fully integrated into the joint fight,” Smith said.



“That’s the heartbeat of STARCOM’s mission. We exist to forge combat-credible space forces—ready to fight and win. The joint fight hinges on our success. We cannot and will not fail.”