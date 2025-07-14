A Night of Legacy Aboard the Queen Mary

Queen Mary, Long Beach, Calif. — Soldiers, families, distinguished guests, and community leaders gathered aboard the Queen Mary on July 12, 2025, for the 79th Theater Sustainment Command’s annual military ball. The event honored the history of the 79th and celebrated its achievements during the most ambitious training exercise to date: Operation Mojave Falcon.



Master Sgt. Patrick Garza served as the evening’s master of ceremonies, guiding attendees through a night rich in military tradition and remembrance. The event took place in the Queen’s Salon aboard the Queen Mary, a retired World War II-era passenger ship with polished wood interiors, known for its Art Deco design and panoramic views of downtown Long Beach.



The official party included Maj. Gen. Dianne Del Rosso, commanding general of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command; Command Sgt. Maj. George Luedtke; and guest speakers Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Mark Palzer and Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Ronald Hassler.



Following the singing of the national anthem and a benediction by Chaplain (Maj.) Wanda Acevedo, the evening opened with the presentation of the Fallen Soldier Table. This solemn tribute honored those who never returned from battle.



Inverted glasses, empty chairs, and symbolic items served as a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice. “Though they are absent, they are not forgotten,” said Garza. “We honor their memory. We carry their legacy.”



A delicious dinner was served afterward, as attendees viewed a special video message from Gene Fax, author of "With Their Bare Hands: General Pershing, the 79th Division, and the Battle for Montfaucon."



His book details the 79th Division’s grueling baptism by fire during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive in World War I and explores how those experiences shaped American military strategy.



In her keynote address, Maj. Gen. Dianne Del Rosso reflected on the 79th’s legacy during World War II, highlighting the unit’s reactivation in 1942, their landing at Utah Beach in 1944, and the 248 days of continuous combat across Europe. “We were in Operation Mojave Falcon for 15 days,” she said, drawing laughs from the crowd. “And I know not one of you complained…you loved every delicious day.”



She also spoke to the organization’s sacrifices and honors earned in combat. “During World War II, the 79th Division sustained 15,203 total casualties, including 10,971 wounded and 4,875 non-battle injuries… and earned three Medals of Honor, 13 Distinguished Service Crosses, and countless other commendations,” said Del Rosso. “That legacy is what put us on the map.”



Adding tradition and levity to the formal tone, the grog ceremony brought laughter and storytelling, led by Mr. Vice, 1st Lt. Joshua Gozum, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jamian Anderson. Each ingredient poured into the mixture symbolized a chapter of the command’s shared history.



Community partners and sponsors, including the Asian Pacific Community Fund, Infinitus Medical Technologies, Avalon Rafts, and Chen Law Group, were also recognized for their generous support.



As the formal portion concluded, a benediction by the unit chaplain, Chaplain (Maj.) Wanda Acevedo closed the evening on a note of reflection and unity. Soldiers, families, and guests then took to the dance floor, each showcasing impressive hidden dance skills that kept the celebration going well into the night.



The 2025 military ball was not only a celebration of past victories but also a reaffirmation of the strength, pride, and professionalism of the 79th TSC as it looks toward the future, rooted in legacy, forged through service, and bonded by camaraderie.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2025 Date Posted: 07.18.2025 17:28 Story ID: 543252 Location: LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Night of Legacy Aboard the Queen Mary, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.