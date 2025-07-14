Coast Guard Cutter Reliance (WMEC 615) returns home to Florida after 60-day patrol

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    PENSACOLA, Fla. — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Reliance (WMEC 615) returned to their home port in Pensacola, Friday, following a 60-day maritime border security patrol in the Gulf of America.

    Reliance’s crew deployed to the Coast Guard Heartland District's area of responsibility in support of maritime safety, security and environmental protection, where crew members conducted extensive operations along the U.S. – Mexico maritime border to protect American sovereignty and territorial integrity. While at sea, the crew worked to deter illegal migration, fishing and smuggling while increasing awareness of all maritime activity in the region.

    During the patrol, Reliance’s crew visited Galveston, Texas, near where the cutter was constructed in 1964. While in Galveston, the crew hosted free public tours over Independence Day weekend, welcoming over 800 members of the public on board for an up-close look at life aboard a Coast Guard cutter while providing informational materials to prospective recruits.

    Additionally, Reliance’s crew was honored to receive a visit from Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Koch, command master chief, Coast Guard Heartland District, who recognized Reliance’s very own Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Scott, a storekeeper on board, as the Heartland District 2024 Enlisted Person of the Year.

    “I am incredibly proud and impressed by the Reliance crew’s professionalism, resilience and skill, which they demonstrated throughout this patrol,” said Cmdr. Kevin Robinson, commanding officer of Reliance. “Their unwavering dedication to protecting our nation’s marine resources and deterring illegal activity at our maritime border reflects the very best of the Coast Guard. Their efforts not only safeguarded American lives and livelihoods but reinforced the Coast Guard’s commitment to mission excellence in maritime safety and security.”

    Reliance is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 77. The cutter’s primary missions include counter-narcotics and alien interdiction, enforcement of living marine resource laws, and search and rescue throughout the Western Hemisphere.

    For information on how to join the U.S. Coast Guard, visit GoCoastGuard.com to learn about active duty, reserve, officer and enlisted opportunities. Information on how to apply to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy can be found at https://uscga.edu.

