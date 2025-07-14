Coast Guard Cutter Reliance (WMEC 615) returns home to Florida after 60-day patrol

Courtesy Photo | A Coast Guard Cutter Reliance (WMEC 615) small boat crew conducts operations in the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Coast Guard Cutter Reliance (WMEC 615) small boat crew conducts operations in the Gulf of America, July 15, 2025. Reliance’s crew completed a 60-day maritime border security patrol to deter illegal migration, fishing and smuggling in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Jack Steel) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Reliance (WMEC 615) returned to their home port in Pensacola, Friday, following a 60-day maritime border security patrol in the Gulf of America.

Reliance’s crew deployed to the Coast Guard Heartland District's area of responsibility in support of maritime safety, security and environmental protection, where crew members conducted extensive operations along the U.S. – Mexico maritime border to protect American sovereignty and territorial integrity. While at sea, the crew worked to deter illegal migration, fishing and smuggling while increasing awareness of all maritime activity in the region.

During the patrol, Reliance’s crew visited Galveston, Texas, near where the cutter was constructed in 1964. While in Galveston, the crew hosted free public tours over Independence Day weekend, welcoming over 800 members of the public on board for an up-close look at life aboard a Coast Guard cutter while providing informational materials to prospective recruits.

Additionally, Reliance’s crew was honored to receive a visit from Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Koch, command master chief, Coast Guard Heartland District, who recognized Reliance’s very own Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Scott, a storekeeper on board, as the Heartland District 2024 Enlisted Person of the Year.

“I am incredibly proud and impressed by the Reliance crew’s professionalism, resilience and skill, which they demonstrated throughout this patrol,” said Cmdr. Kevin Robinson, commanding officer of Reliance. “Their unwavering dedication to protecting our nation’s marine resources and deterring illegal activity at our maritime border reflects the very best of the Coast Guard. Their efforts not only safeguarded American lives and livelihoods but reinforced the Coast Guard’s commitment to mission excellence in maritime safety and security.”

Reliance is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 77. The cutter’s primary missions include counter-narcotics and alien interdiction, enforcement of living marine resource laws, and search and rescue throughout the Western Hemisphere.

