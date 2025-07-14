New Jersey native culminates military career where it began

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – “I want you all to know how much of an honor and privilege it has been to serve you and this great nation, and to end my career in the same place it began 39 years ago,” said Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, outgoing commanding general for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, during the division’s change-of-command ceremony here July 18.



“I am overwhelmed by your presence and, more importantly, deeply grateful for your support over the past two years,” said Belanger, a New Jersey native, to the military personnel and civilians gathered for the ceremony. “Together, we did a tremendous amount of work to build readiness and relevance.



“And I would be remiss if I did not mention how much I’m going to miss New Jersey sweet corn, pizza, and all that great Italian food,” joked Belanger, who grew up in Sussex County.



The event was officiated by Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command.



“The 99th has a great team, with great Soldiers and civilians making great things happen, and they had a superb leader at the helm in Kris Belanger – a Jersey girl who has been back home for a couple years,” Harter said. “During her time as the 99th RD commanding general, Kris made a difference, getting after our number one priority in the Army Reserve – getting units ready for combat.



“Kris Belanger is as talented and dedicated as they come,” he added



Belanger relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Laurence “Scott” Linton, who assumes responsibility for nearly 45,000 Army Reserve Soldiers serving throughout the northeastern United States.



“I understand that command is a privilege, and I truly appreciate the opportunity to lead the 99th,” Linton said. “Almost everything we do touches an individual Soldier or their family.”



Linton enlisted in the Army as a non-commissioned officer in 1985 and, after graduating from the State University of New York at Cortland in 1992, he was commissioned as an armor officer.



Linton comes to the 99th RD following his most recent assignment as the deputy commanding general-USAR, United States Army Training and Doctrine Command in 2022, and deputy commanding general, Center for Initial Military Training in 2024.



Linton holds a bachelor of science degree in economics, a master’s degree in human resources technology, and a master's degree in strategic studies.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2025 Date Posted: 07.18.2025 16:11 Story ID: 543250 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 32 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Jersey native culminates military career where it began, by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.