Mile High Harrier: Buckley SFB Helps Preserve Aviation History in Denver

An iconic piece of aviation history left its final runway as the AV-8B+ Harrier II aircraft departed for its new home at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum from Buckley Space Force Base, June 10, 2025.



The U.S. Marine Corp. began phasing out the Harrier in 2012, after the introduction of the Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II. The Harrier distinguishes itself as the first vertical/short take-off and landing aircraft to enter service with the U.S. military. Its ability to operate from austere locations – roads, damaged runways, and small vessels – coupled with its capacity to deploy a wide array of precision ordnance, made it an invaluable asset.



Selected for posterity, a number of these aircraft were earmarked for preservation in air and space museums nationwide. USMC Bureau Number 16558 was built in 1987 by McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft, now Boeing. It served with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 and Marine Attack Squadron 513 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., before undergoing a remanufacturing upgrade to AV-8B+ standards in 2002. Subsequently, it deployed to Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, with VMFA-214 during Operation Iraqi Freedom II. It later saw action at Al Asad Air Base for Iraqi Freedom V and VI in 2007 and 2008, followed by deployments to Camp Bastion, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013 and 2017. The Harrier concluded its operational service with VMA-231 at MCAS Cherry Point, N.C., where it was ultimately decommissioned.



“The Harrier will be coming to the museum straight off the flight line from MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, and will be complete, with the full suite of external fuel tanks, bomb racks, and missile rails that it would carry in combat,” explained Stewart Bailey, Wings Over the Rockies museum curator. “The AV-8B+ will be de-militarized to remove all classified systems, and things that would present a danger to the public like the rockets in the ejection seat, the detonator cord in the canopy and all hazardous fluids, but other than that, it will be complete and will not require any restoration before being placed on public display.”



While Wings Over the Rockies is the Harrier's final destination, the project hinged on a collaborative effort between the museum and Buckley SFB.



“The opportunity to acquire the Harrier came up so fast that we didn’t have the chance to develop community partners as we would have in other projects,” Bailey said. “Certainly, one of the largest partners in the project is Buckley SFB. It would be hard to pull off this move without all the folks in many different departments at Buckley.”



Wings Over the Rockies boasts a longstanding relationship with units at Buckley SFB and showcases several aircraft that have operated from the installation, including the A-7D Corsair II, the F-100 Super Sabre, and the T-33 Shooting Star. The museum recently hosted a multi-year exhibit chronicling the history of Mission Delta 4.



Buckley was selected for the Harrier’s arrival due to its proximity to Wings Over the Rockies and its capability to accommodate fighter aircraft. Service members from 460th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 140th Wing assisted the U.S. Marine Corps with logistics and the de-militarization process, ensuring the Harrier is ready for public display.



“It was an honor to contribute to this historic event and to ensure Wings Over the Rockies can showcase this remarkable aircraft for generations to enjoy,” said Peter Mendoza, an airfield manager from the 140th Operations Squadron.



With the arrival of the renowned Harrier, Wings Over the Rockies adds a vibrant new chapter to its ongoing mission: safeguarding and celebrating the legacy of flight. This battle-tested veteran, forged in the crucible of global operations, now stands as a soaring tribute to ingenuity, selfless service, and the indomitable spirit of military aviation. Enabled by Buckley SFB's specialized expertise in fighter aircraft and logistical prowess, this acquisition not only enriches the museum's collection but also further cements the enduring bond between the base and museum, a partnership grounded in a shared dedication to honoring the echoes of the past while igniting the imaginations of generations to come.



Explore the legacy of the Harrier at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. The aircraft will be a featured exhibit, offering a unique opportunity to learn about its innovative design, combat history, and contributions to military aviation. Check the museum's website https://wingsmuseum.org/ for exhibit dates, times, and related programs.

