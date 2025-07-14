Holstead takes command of Fort Knox Garrison from Ricci

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Army Col. David Holstead took the reins of Fort Knox Garrison from Col. Chris Ricci at a July 18 change of command ceremony in Waybur Theater.



William Kidd, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Training, has overseen several Garrison changes-of-command over the years and said this particular one was a testament to the Army’s Be All You Can Be spirit.



“This is about two great leaders,” said Kidd, “and I want to talk about them briefly.”



Kidd said Ricci set himself apart in many ways by guiding the Garrison through several equipment, personnel and funding challenges over the past two years. Those challenges included providing quality food and housing, maintaining and improving ranges and navigating several changes in how best to take care of Soldiers and their Families.



“Defending this nation and leading those who do is a tough, complex and unyielding way of life,” said Kidd. “It demands excellence in every step that a leader makes — Competence is just not enough. You’ve got to be your best and you’ve got to do your best each and every day that you’re in command.



“The best is what this Garrison here at Fort Knox got from Chris Ricci.”



Kidd said all Army Garrison leaders must learn to weigh mission demands against equipment, personnel and funding reductions. Ricci found the way.



“He used that most important asset — our people,” said Kidd. “Everything changed for the better here at Knox through his guiding hands. The Garrison, neatly led by Ricci, did everything, and did it superbly.”



Ricci will soon report to Fort Benning, Georgia, for his next assignment. Ricci’s spouse and father were supposed to be in Georgia waiting for him to arrive. Instead, they surprised him on July 17 by attending his going-away party.



“Last night I got a surprise – good job, Karen (Johnston, his executive assistant). That was really good, honestly one of the best surprises of my life,” said Ricci. “Thanks for coming Judith; thanks for coming, Dad, and being a part of this.”



Ricci, who led the Garrison this year in winning Best Army Installation, credited the staff for their determination to deliver the best support and service.



He also praised leaders and influencers from Hardin, Meade and Bullitt counties for their constant support to Fort Knox. During a somber moment in the event, he paid tribute to an Army veteran from each county who had recently died.



At times Ricci offered humor.



“The last two years have been a wild ride. When I joined the Army, not once did I think, ‘Wow, I’d really like to be a Garrison commander,’” said Ricci. “My bar for success was not burning Fort Knox down.”



Kidd encouraged Holstead to take Ricci’s successes to the next level.



“Installation management’s a team sport. You can’t do it alone. You’re going to need everyone here, so start learning about them,” said Kidd. “What will close the gap between the resources available and the mission that has to be done are the people that you lead here.



“You’re never going to get enough money; you’re never going to get enough things. It’s the people that will make the difference.”



Holstead thanked Kidd for his advice. He also thanked his family members in attendance for traveling from four different states to attend the ceremony. They filled up two rows of seats.



Holstead comes from V Corps, where he served in Poland for the previous year; however, this assignment marks his fourth stint at Fort Knox.



“We’re back home. This place, as much as anywhere, is home,” said Holstead. “I truly look forward to serving this community with distinction and honor.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2025 Date Posted: 07.18.2025 15:29 Story ID: 543245 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holstead takes command of Fort Knox Garrison from Ricci, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.