USACE Chicago District’s Ericka Hillard Honored with Patriotic Public Service Award for Volunteer Work with VFW

Ericka Hillard, a Contract Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), received the Patriotic Public Service Lapel Pin Award for her volunteer service with her local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post. The award ceremony was held at the district’s Engineer Day award ceremony and picnic on July 16, 2025.



As the Junior Vice Commander of Benjamin O. Davis, VFW Post 311, Hillard was featured in the May/June 2025 issue of Veterans of Foreign Wars Magazine. Hillard and her daughter were highlighted for their support in distributing Buddy Poppies in Richton Park, Ill. In addition, Hillard’s VFW Post is actively involved in the VFW’s Adopt-a-Unit Program which supports the 317th Engineer Company and 5th Battalion, 100th Regiment, 4th Brigade, 94th Division based out of Homewood, Ill.



“I truly enjoy participating in Poppy Drives and supporting fellow veterans, especially those in need,” says Hillard about her favorite part of being a VFW volunteer.



The VFW Poppy Drive, also known as the Buddy Poppy Drive, is a tradition led by the Veterans of Foreign Wars to honor fallen soldiers and support living veterans. During the drive, artificial red poppies, symbols of remembrance inspired by the World War I poem In Flanders Fields, are distributed to the public in exchange for donations. These poppies are handmade by disabled and needy veterans, who receive compensation for their work. The funds raised benefit vital programs such as the VFW National Home for Children, veterans’ rehabilitation, and local relief for veterans and their families.



Hillard became a Life Member of VFW Post 311 in 2018 after previously serving as an annual member and member-at-large.



“I love the camaraderie. After departing from active duty military service, I looked for a VFW Post to join - especially as an OIF military veteran myself,” Hillard adds.



This award is granted to individual employees or groups of employees for service not related to the official position(s). Services provided must reflect patriotic, off-duty activities of a public service nature contributing to the mission accomplishment of an Army element or to the welfare of Army personnel.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2025 Date Posted: 07.18.2025 14:52 Story ID: 543240 Location: CHICAGO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Chicago District’s Ericka Hillard Honored with Patriotic Public Service Award for Volunteer Work with VFW, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.