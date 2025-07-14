17th Training Wing Change of Responsibility

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Tex. – The Raiders of the 17th Training Wing welcomed Chief Master Sgt. Derek Neill as the new command chief and thanked Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, the outgoing command chief, during the change of responsibility ceremony on July, 16.



“Serving as your command chief has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life, and the past two years have been nothing short of extraordinary,” expressed Chief Washington. “We’ve collectively built a strong foundation, fostered a culture of innovation and excellence and continually pushed the boundaries of what’s possible and at times, which seemed impossible.”



The change of responsibility ceremony is steeped in military tradition, serves the function of rendering honors to the departing senior enlisted leader and provides official recognition of the transfer of responsibility to the incoming senior enlisted leader. The ceremony reinforces the noncommissioned officer’s authority in the Air Force and highlights their support to the chain of command.



As command chief, Chief Neill will serve as the principal advisor to the 17th TRW commander on all matters concerning the readiness, professional development, utilization and effectiveness of the wing’s enlisted Airmen. He will direct the wing’s recognition and professional development programs and advise the commander on issues affecting the health, morale, welfare, discipline, and fitness of enlisted personnel. He is ultimately responsible for the quality of life for all of the assigned military and civilian personnel across the Wing.



“I take this responsibility with a heart full of gratitude,” stated Chief Neill. “Here at the 17th TRW, we will do like the Doolittle Raiders before us: we will own our airspace, we will have pride, we will have each other’s six and we’ll accomplish what our nation needs us to do.”

