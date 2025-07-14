Airmen riding in RAGBRAI

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is a week-long recreational touring bicycle ride that takes cyclists from the Missouri river in the west to the Mississippi in the east of Iowa.



Like the many thousands of cyclists that ride in RAGBRAI each year from around the world, members of the Iowa National Guard also ride in the event.



While the Air Force Cycling Team exists, many members choose to ride in their civilian capacity, whether on their own, with friends or teams.



Read on to learn about a couple of many citizen-Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing and how they live, work and serve in Iowa.



Tech. Sgt. Anthony O’Tool, a 185th ARW fuels management specialist, said that he loves the opportunity to meet new people and the camaraderie that RAGBRAI brings.



He works full-time at the 185th and cycles on the weekends and days-off.



O’Tool explained that his brother got him into cycling in 2002. He has since rode in each RAGBRAI since 2009.



“It’s all about the people,” he said.



O’Tool recounted that he enjoyed being able to reunite with friends that he had made in both life and through the touring ride in previous years.



“You don’t need a team or need to know anyone,” said O’Tool, “just try one day.”



“And, wear a helmet,” he said.



Master Sgt. Jason Smith, the Inspection Coordinator of the 185th's Inspector General office, said that has been cycling for 18 years.



Now, he rides with a team of friends in RAGBRAI.



He began riding bicycle when he was younger for transportation and found that he liked it, he said.



“It’s about the fitness aspect,” Smith explained.



Smith’s advice for people that want to get into cycling or even RAGBRAI in the future is to “start small.” Just ride a day or part of RAGBRAI, he said.



“Just go do it,” said Smith.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2025 Date Posted: 07.18.2025 13:24 Story ID: 543224 Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen riding in RAGBRAI, by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.