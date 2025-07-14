Norton takes command of the 17th Training Wing

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Training Wing conducted a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 17. The 17th TRW welcomed the incoming commander, Col. Matthew Norton, and thanked Col. Angelina Maguinness for her hard work and dedication over the last two years.

Prior to assuming command of the 17th TRW, Colonel Norton served as the director of intelligence at Air Education and Training Command, located at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. In this role, he was the principal intelligence advisor to the AETC commander and oversaw all intelligence personnel across the command. He played a key role in integrating cutting-edge learning methodologies into major command and Air Force operational strategies, as well as guiding force development initiatives. Additionally, Col. Norton managed intelligence operations at the unit level across all AETC training wings, supporting a workforce of 60,000 personnel involved in the recruitment, training, and education of U.S. Air Force Airmen.

Now as the commander of the 17th TRW, Col. Norton leads the mission to train, develop and empower over 14,000 joint and coalition warriors each year. These individuals specialize in firefighting, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and come from across the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Space Force, Coast Guard, as well as various federal agencies and allied nations.

The 17th TRW includes the 17th Training Group, 517th Training Group, 17th Mission Support Group, and the 17th Medical Group. The Wing also supports joint-service units from the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps stationed on base, in addition to collaborating with seven partner organizations and providing oversight for the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps detachment at Angelo State University.

