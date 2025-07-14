Col. Raszinski assumes command of 82nd Mission Support Group

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Col. John Hollister relinquished command of the 82nd Mission Support Group to Col. Kenneth Raszinski during a change of command ceremony July 18, 2025, at Sheppard AFB.



The 82nd MSG plays a vital role in ensuring mission readiness by providing base support in areas such as civil engineering, logistics, communications, security, and personnel services. The group supports the training mission of the 82nd Training Wing and the needs of more than 60,000 students annually.



Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, commander of the 82nd Training Wing and host of the ceremony, praised both leaders.



“Col. Hollister has been a truly exceptional MSG Commander on every regard and every countable front.” Filcek said. “Col. Raszinski comes as the perfect mix and the perfect time for the perfect MSG.”



Col. Hollister departs Sheppard after leading the group through key infrastructure upgrades, base-wide initiatives, and mission sustainment efforts.



“There is no better way to go out than to have had the privilege to serve alongside every single one of you. I am truly humbled and blessed and I thank you all for being here today.“ Hollister said.



Col. Raszinski assumes command after serving as the Chief of Military Personnel and Manpower Division, Air Force Advisor, and Air Force Section Commander at U.S. Special Operations Command Headquarters. There, he led a 37-member joint team overseeing manpower and personnel actions for more than 70,000 special operations and support personnel.



His diverse background and leadership experience position him to continue the group's legacy of excellence and innovation.



"I am incredibly honored and humbled to stand before you today. I look forward to serving alongside each of you as I embark on this new chapter together." Raszinski said.



The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that formally marks the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another.

