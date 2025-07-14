Fort Stewart Faces of Garrison: Randy Rhiner

Courtesy Photo | Randy Rhiner, wildland fire planner with Fort Stewart Forestry Branch, graduated from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Randy Rhiner, wildland fire planner with Fort Stewart Forestry Branch, graduated from Leadership Stewart Hunter in December 2024. He is this week’s Faces of Garrison and has been an Army civilian since April 2019. He was also named Employee of the Quarter July 2021 and Employee of the Year October 2021. (Courtesy Photo U.S. Army) see less | View Image Page

In his six years of service as an Army civilian, Randy Rhiner, wildland fire planner with Fort Stewart Forestry Branch, has achieved quite a few milestones. He was named Employee of the Quarter July 2021, Employee of the Year October 2021 and graduated from Leadership Stewart Hunter in December 2024.



Rhiner is this week’s Faces of Garrison because of his determination to step up and learn.



“Since Randy has taken on the role of fire planner in February, he’s shown a great willingness to learn all of the different elements involved in the fire program here on Fort Stewart,” said Nick Seanor, Forestry Branch fire management supervisor on this week’s Faces of Garrison. “From making sure the weather conditions align correctly to burn a given day to coordinating activities with other stakeholders like Range Control, Fish & Wildlife, and Public Affairs, he’s done an excellent job taking on the new responsibilities.”



For Rhiner, the most fulfilling part of his job is the after effect.



“After burning an area, I get to look back at it months later to see all the new grass growing and how clean the understory is,” Rhiner said.



His ambition and success are a tribute to his father.



“He’s taught me to work hard for what you want, and that you’re the one responsible for your outcomings,” he said.



Rhiner hopes to visit Germany and Australia one day. In his free time, Rhiner enjoys hunting, fishing, taking his boat out, and playing in the mud on his four-wheeler. His passion resides in striving to be the best uncle he can for his nephews and nieces.



He advises others in the workforce to get out of the office and network.



“Invest in TSP, not just the 5% that’s automatically contributed. Any chance you get to get out and meet people, do it,” Rhiner said. “Outside of your office there are great people to get to know, not only as coworkers, but also as friends. And, you never know when someone you meet can answer a question that you have.”