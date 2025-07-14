Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDNI Bravo Zulu - Commander Awarded Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Story by Caitlin Justesen 

    Naval Intelligence Activity

    I am pleased to spotlight Commander William Richmond for exemplifying the volunteer spirit by dedicating more than 3,000 volunteer hours as a member of the Annandale Volunteer Fire Department during the past four years.
    He contributed in multiple ways, including serving as a volunteer firefighter, fundraising, and conducting community outreach.

    This incredible achievement represents years of unwavering commitment, ensuring the safety and well-being of his community. CDR Richmond’s selflessness, passion, and incredible generosity are deeply valued by and made a profound impact on his community.

    Commander, you are a true inspiration, Bravo Zulu! I also wish you fair winds and following seas in your retirement.

    -Steve Parode, DDNI 12

