Electrical engineer Jeff Denton tapped as best in USACE

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Jeff Denton isn’t your average electrical engineer. As a key figure with the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville, he’s recently earned the prestigious title of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Electrical Engineer of the Year — and for good reason.



Known for his keen technical expertise, strong leadership, and dedication to mentoring the next generation, Denton has been a driving force behind some of USACE’s most complex electrical projects.



Clark Ramsey, Huntsville Center Electrical Division chief, submitted Denton for the award. Ramsey said one of the most rewarding aspects of his role as a supervisor is recognizing individuals for their exceptional contributions and positive impact on the USACE mission.



“Jeff is exceptionally deserving of this recognition,” Ramsey said.



“He is an outstanding electrical engineer – a highly skilled professional who is also remarkably humble and collaborative. I regularly engage with colleagues at other USACE offices, and Jeff’s name frequently arises in these conversations,” Ramsay said.



Denton serves as the USACE Electrical Community of Practice (CoP) Subject Matter Expert (SME) in lightning protection and grounding.

One of Denton’s standout achievements, Ramsey said, is leading the design of an $80 million microgrid and Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant at the Lake City Army Ammunition Depot in Missouri.



Ramsey said this wasn’t just any project — it was a massive, installation-wide system that boosted energy resilience and saved money by generating electricity and steam power simultaneously.



Imagine a state-of-the-art, dual-fuel turbine system that pumps out 15 megawatts of power and 120,000 pounds of steam per hour. Ramsey said Denton’s design didn’t just meet needs — it expanded the Army’s microgrid know-how in ways few other in-house teams have done.

Denton’s expertise doesn’t stop there. As the go-to specialist for lightning protection and grounding systems in explosive facilities, he’s the one USACE engineers turn to for critical safety guidance. He oversees standards that keep personnel and infrastructure safe from electrical hazards — a responsibility he takes seriously, knowing the stakes couldn’t be higher.



Denton’s impact goes beyond his own projects. He’s widely recognized as a lightning protection guru across the entire USACE, earning a formal appointment as the subject matter expert for lightning protection in 2022.



His passion for sharing knowledge shines through his role as lead instructor for specialized courses on electromagnetic pulse protection and diesel generators, training engineers to handle the toughest challenges.



At Huntsville Center, Ramsay said Denton is a trusted mentor, guiding junior engineers through the complexities of electrical design and analysis software. He said Denton’s leadership isn’t just about technical skills — it’s about nurturing the next generation of innovators who will keep the Army’s infrastructure strong and safe for decades to come.



“I love working with and helping other engineers learn new engineering concepts,” Denton said. “As an engineer, I take pride in taking on projects of a technical nature of which I have no previous experience and acquiring the new skills and knowledge to make a project successful,” he said.



Denton, a Knoxville, Tennessee native and 1986 graduate of Tennessee Technical University, has been a licensed professional engineer in Alabama and Tennessee since 1997. His USACE career began in 2008 when he was brought onboard at Huntsville Center.



“Working at Huntsville Center is truly one of the best work environments I’ve experienced, and the people and co-workers are outstanding,” Denton said.



“The nature and types of projects in which we’re engaged are not mundane and the work is of upmost importance and rewarding given the customer whom we serve.”



Denton is also a committed community member balancing his career with active participation in his church and volunteer work at a local retirement community.

