USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Baumholder CYS Earns $32,500 in grants, advances tech, civic engagement programs

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Baumholder Child and Youth Services (CYS) continues its role as a pioneer in youth development, earning two major grants totaling $32,500 to grow its tech-based and community-focused programming.



For the third year in a row, Baumholder CYS was selected for the Apple Community Education Initiative (CEI), securing a grant to expand the digital programming opportunities available to students enrolled in its programs. In addition, the Baumholder Youth Center received another grant through the national 9/11 Day Youth Engagement Service Project, one of only six sites selected from 13 applicants.



The Apple grant will fund cutting-edge tools and learning experiences, giving Baumholder teens greater access to coding, creative projects, homework support and interactive gaming. It also covers travel for staff to Apple events in 2026, including the Code + Create Ambassador meeting, the National Conference and the Summit for America’s Youth.



“Keeping up with technology is essential to building relevant, engaging programs that keep our teens coming back,” said Ryan Flynn, director of Baumholder CYS. “These grants give us the resources to reinvest in our kids and deepen our role as a youth development leader.”



Flynn added that Baumholder CYS is now shifting from being simply a participant to a leadership role within the Apple CEI network, thanks to years of dedicated work by his team.



At the same time, the 9/11 Day grant will support a youth-led Remembrance Field Day, designed to promote civic engagement and honor the victims of Sept. 11 through team building and service.



“We want this project to help our teens understand the importance of Sept. 11, while creating a sense of shared purpose,” said Shakita Black, youth program assistant director, Baumholder CYS.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Garrison Commander Col. Jeffery C. Higgins commended the accomplishments of the Baumholder team and said that though Baumholder may be small in size, its teen programs are making an outsize impact.



“These grants are a direct result of the passion and professionalism of our CYS staff,” Higgins said. “Winning both grants is a tremendous achievement for Baumholder and a major benefit to our entire community. It means we can continue to offer world-class opportunities to the youth who participate in our CYS programs, and we are very proud of that.”



For more information on the Baumholder Youth Center, visit https://baumholder.armymwr.com/programs/youth-centers.



To honor the victims of Sept. 11, join the 9/11 event hosted by Baumholder CYS from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Wetzel housing area on Smith Barracks.



Baumholder Youth Centers serve students in grades 6–12 with free Middle School Teen programs offered daily after school and throughout the summer. Affordable morning camps also support families during out-of-school hours, providing a full day of enriching activities for youth.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.