World class chef Robert Irvine meets people of MCB Quantico

Photo By Cpl. Darien Wright | Kiel Gentry, director of the National Museum of the Marine Corps, left, talks with celebrity chef and talk show host Robert Irvine during a tour of the NMMC at Triangle, Virginia, July 11, 2025. Chef Irvine visited the base to show his support for military and civilian people who make up the Crossroads of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. — Celebrity chef Robert Irvine met with and greeted the service members and civilians on MCB Quantico, July 11.



Organized Marine Corps Community Services, Irvine visited so he can speak about the importance of fitness with balanced nutrition and meet the people who make up the Crossroads of the Marine Corps.



“We travel the world 345 days a year taking care of all branches of service,” said Irvine, founder and chairman for the Robert Irvine Foundation. “That’s why I am here in Quantico.”



While on Quantico, he visited the Provost Marshal Office and Fire Station 531.



Firefighters mentioned that it was a cool experience to meet Irvine and even learned a few things.



“He gave me a hot tip on how to re-season a cast iron Dutch oven, which I plan on using,” said Sgt. John Gulatsi, a firefighter with the station.



Irvine, who is a former Royal Navy petty officer and an honorary chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy, also received a tour of the fire station, even sliding down the fire pole. He then visited the National Museum of the United States Marine Corps outside of base and received a tour there. He concluded his day at the Marine Corps Exchange package store where he met with more Marines.



On top of being a host of Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” and former host of other cooking-related series, Irvine is also a huge supporter of the U.S. military. His foundation is a way for him to show his support.



He set up the Robert Irvine Foundation in 2014 to fund programs that give back to military members and first responders, providing mobility services to injured veterans, issuing grants to veterans in need, funding the training for service dogs, and serving hearty meals to service members and their families.



“The foundation was formed to make sure we take care of the men and women who wear the cloth,” Irvine said, also adding that he wants to make sure that the “men and women—and their families who stand behind them—know that we love them.”