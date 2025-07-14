Humans of HOA:Vehicle management plays a vital role in CJTF-HOA operations

I joined the U.S. Army at 18 years old, straight out of high school. In fact, I enlisted while I was still a senior. My decision was driven by more than a sense of duty — it was deeply personal.

Fast forward to today, I am proudly serving my country overseas with the Arizona Army National Guard. I am in an administrative role for the Transportation Motor Pool unit, which is in charge of managing a large fleet of vehicles, most of which are sourced from local Djiboutian contractors.

By providing mission-ready vehicles on demand, we ensure no unit is left waiting or under-equipped.

When I’m not working for the Army, I work as a logistics supervisor for O’Reilly Auto Parts back home. The skills I’ve gained in both roles complement each other, whether it’s managing inventory stateside or maintaining fleet readiness overseas.

Loaning vehicles may seem like a simple task, but it plays a critical role in the broader mission. Units rely on transportation for everything from troop movement,supply runs, emergency responses and mission execution. Without our loaning system, many of those operations would be delayed or compromised. By maintaining a shared pool of vehicles and managing their distribution, we give commanders the flexibility to act without delay.

We serve as the liaison in this process, bridging the gap between military standards and local resources while ensuring each vehicle is maintained, inspected, and ready to go at a moment’s notice. My role involves ensuring these vehicles are tracked, taken care of, and kept in the best possible condition. It’s a demanding job, but one that makes a real difference—not just for our unit, but for the entire base.

Our partnership with Djiboutian contractors is also a key part of our success. Sourcing vehicles locally allows us to avoid the costs and complexity of shipping vehicles overseas. More importantly, it strengthens our relationship with our host nation partners and supports the local economy.

For me, service is about reliability, discipline, and commitment. These are values I apply no matter where I’m working. My journey with the military has been about much more than just a career - it’s about building something meaningful for my family, my fellow Soldiers and the mission.

