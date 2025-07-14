Air Defense General Talks Deterrence at LANDEURO

Photo By Capt. Alexander Watkins | Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Alexander Watkins | Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, speaks during the "Defending the Skies" panel at LANDEURO 2025, July 16, 2025. The panel, hosted by the Association of the United States Army and Govini, brought together senior leaders from the U.S. Army, NATO, industry, and partner nations to discuss the future of integrated air and missile defense in Europe. LANDEURO highlights the importance of data-driven solutions, interoperability, and multinational cooperation to counter evolving aerial threats. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany — On June 16, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis King, the commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, spoke at the Association of the United States Army LANDEURO event in Wiesbaden, Germany, on the panel “Defending the Skies: Today’s Capabilities, Tomorrow’s Edge.” He was joined by Seanna Senior, senior vice president of product at Govini, and retired Maj. Gen. John George, vice president and Army strategic account executive at Leidos; Riki Ellison, chairman and founder of the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance; and Dr. Alexey Boiarskyi, special adviser to the Ukrainian minister of digital transformation.



Their discussion focused on the challenges of air defense in Europe, specifically countering mass aerial attacks as seen in the war in Ukraine, rapid data analysis and distribution, reducing the cost disparity between enemy swarm attacks and the interceptors used to counter them, and how to achieve this within the concept of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line, or EFDL.



“If you had asked me three years ago if I thought Russia had the capability every single day to launch 500 to 700 one-way attack drones, I don’t know if I would have told you they could do that. They probably could have had the ability to launch that once, but not every single day,” said King. “This isn’t a future threat; this is the threat we face today. It is a threat that is only going to grow.”



King and Ellison both described the air defense landscape over Europe and how it has transformed not through gradual evolution, but through a brutal, accelerated revolution, a daily reality forged in the fires of the war in Ukraine. The sheer volume, combined with increasing capacity and complex attack targeting cycles, necessitates a complete reevaluation of defensive strategies, and the EFDL will help move the United States and Europe forward.



“Ground-based air defense is critical to this fight,” said King. “Because you just can’t counter the mass from the air alone. You’ve got to have significant capability on the ground.”



One of the ways they discussed countering these mass strikes is by integrating offensive and defensive fires through systems like the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), where defensive sensors can detect the launch point and target, and then pass that information to an offensive capability.



“The data is digitally passed to an offensive capability such as a HIMARS or ATACMS, and within milliseconds, we can process a fire mission,” King said.



The most immediate hurdle is the rapid analysis and distribution of critical data. This is essential to the fight and is being addressed with the EFDL.



“It is critical to have the ability to quickly analyze the data, the data reduction of what we just saw in the fight, and then quickly integrate upgrades, primarily software upgrades, back into those weapon systems,” said King. “We can’t wait nine months to do that.”



He continued by stating that the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools needs to be part of these weapon systems for quicker data gathering and immediate feedback to implement changes faster in this ever-changing war.



Yet even with perfect data, the next challenge is the brutal arithmetic of cost. The conflict has starkly illuminated an economic asymmetry: cheap, expendable threats against multimillion-dollar interceptors.



"It works only as long as the interceptor is more expensive than the targeted threat," said Boiarskyi. "If it's easier for the enemy to make more targets and you make more interceptors, no matter how sophisticated and successful your interceptors are, they will be exhausted or overwhelmed."



He went on to say that the Ukrainians have found that commercial off-the-shelf products are cheaper and easier to replace. These products are also easier to customize to specific needs.



“One key piece we’re focusing on — my team working with Ukraine, working with 5th Corps, and working with industry,” said King. “How do we get unmanned systems that have sensors and effectors that we can have in place in an unmanned security area to be able to blunt or block that first wave, especially UAVs, and probably some of the mass that one-way attack drones would generate? How do we develop those capabilities and move them forward so as not to put a soldier in danger?”



All of this is where the EFDL emerges as the strategic imperative. The EFDL serves as the backbone of deterrence by denial. The EFDL is designed and planned to share open data across all European countries, creating a collective defense that transcends national boundaries, said Ellison.



The lessons from the ongoing conflict are stark and immediate. From the relentless, daily mass attacks to the critical need for instantaneous data fusion and the unsustainable cost of traditional interceptors, Europe faces a defining moment. Building an "impenetrable sky fortress" over Europe demands an unprecedented level of strategic foresight, technological innovation, and a unified commitment to ensure that Europe's skies remain secure even under the most intense aerial barrages.



King has unique insight into the European theater, serving as the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command’s Theater Army Air and Missile Defense Coordinator and the U.S. Air Forces Europe Deputy Area Air Defense Commander. The purpose of his position within the Air Force is to ensure coordination between the Army and Air Force in dealing with airspace in contested areas. This enables the Army to fire interceptors without compromising the Air Force’s air superiority, while protecting Army maneuver forces.