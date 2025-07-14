U.S. Coast Guard completes historic Quad Sail to strengthen Indo-Pacific maritime partnership

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy | Quad partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard, Australian Border Force,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy | Quad partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard, Australian Border Force, Indian Coast Guard and the command and crew of the Legend-class U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) take a photo on the flight deck during the first Quad at-sea mission while Stratton patrols the Pacific Ocean, July 1, 2025. Stratton is deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Stratton is deployed to the Indo-Pacific to advance relationships with ally and partner nations to build a more secure and prosperous region with unrestricted, lawful access to the maritime commons. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) arrived in Guam, July 3, after a landmark multinational sail with representatives aboard from the maritime forces from Australia, India, and Japan—collectively known as the Quad.



As four leading maritime nations in the Indo-Pacific, Quad nations are united in our conviction that peace and stability in the maritime domain underpin the security and prosperity of the region. We are committed to a region where all countries are free from coercion and strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion.



This inaugural event underscored the U.S. Coast Guard's commitment to fostering a free and open Indo-Pacific and reflected the U.S. Coast Guard's strategic priority to strengthen partnerships that uphold the rule of law, sovereignty, and regional stability. The Quad Sail enhanced joint operational capabilities, boosted readiness, and promoted a secure Indo-Pacific region with unrestricted, lawful access to maritime domains.



"The Quad Sail signaled a hallmark moment for our respective nations and the Indo-Pacific," said Capt. Brian Krautler, commanding officer of the Stratton. "Together, we fostered professional exchanges and enhanced maritime domain awareness. We believe in the necessity of a prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and share concern over the rise of malign behaviors that undercut law and order and erode maritime safety and security. The Stratton team is honored to represent the U.S. Coast Guard in this historic endeavor."



The U.S. Coast Guard's mission in the Indo-Pacific relies on close collaboration with allies, enhancing operational flexibility and delivering a wide range of capabilities. National security cutters, such as the Stratton, routinely operate across the Pacific.



Throughout Stratton's patrol, the crew has engaged with regional partners and participated in joint operations to advance maritime safety and security. Stratton is currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. DESRON 15 regularly assumes tactical control of surface units operating in the area.



Commissioned in 2012, Stratton is one of 10 Legend-class national security cutters; four of the 10 are homeported in Alameda, California. These 418-foot vessels, with a 54-foot beam and 4,600 long-ton displacement, have a top speed of 28 knots, a 12,000-nautical-mile range, and a crew capacity of up to 170. Their versatility, range, speed, and ability to operate in extreme weather provide mission flexibility throughout the Pacific.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.





###