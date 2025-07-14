Navy Career Development Symposium in Virginia Concludes

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium successfully wrapped up a visit to Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, after a three-day engagement with Hampton Roads Sailors from July 15 to July 17.

Hosted by Navy Personnel Command, the symposium featured all-hands calls, training briefs, and trade show events held at Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Station Oceana followed by all-hands calls at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story and Dam Neck Annex.

CDS brought Sailors together with senior leadership, detailers, community managers, and policy experts, offering them vital career guidance, professional development resources, and opportunities to provide direct feedback to shape future Navy personnel policies.

“A Sailor may be experiencing a certain issue with policy, procedures, or questions about their next set of orders that us detailers at Millington may have not taken into account,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Mario Roush, assigned to Navy Personnel Command. “CDS allows us to have that face-to-face [interaction] and better understand their situation. It really empowers the Sailor.”

MyNavy HR representatives hosted sessions highlighting key personnel initiatives such as Billet-Based Advancement and the Senior Enlisted Marketplace, the detailing process, educational opportunities and leadership development sessions aimed at empowering and informing Sailors.

“The symposium is a great opportunity to interact with Sailors in the fleet and promote special programs and other educational opportunities offered outside of their typical career pipeline,” said Chief Robotics Warfare Specialist Lucien Perreault, assigned to Recruit Training Command. “It allows us to provide Sailors the real information and remove any myths about Recruit Division Commander duty, an incredible opportunity to develop leadership, give back, and really enhance your career.”

The MyNavy HR trade show also featured an unparalleled engagement opportunity for Professional Apprenticeship Career Track Sailors to be selected for a desired rating.

“I have been an undesignated seaman for two years,” said Seaman Aiden White, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). “Now I am going to be an aviation electrician’s mate. Being here at this symposium today, I finally got the rate that I have been longing for and the location and platform that I want, all thanks to the efforts of everyone who has helped me here today.”

White is now headed to Patrol Squadron Four (VP-4) at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington.

For future CDS information visit: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/CDS/.