Training tempo remains high during July 2025 at Fort McCoy; reserve-, active-component forces complete training ops

Training operations are shown July 14, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During July 2025, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy for annual training, weekend training, and institutional training. July is one of the busiest training months at Fort McCoy. Annually, Fort McCoy has trained around 100,000 troops nearly every year since 1984. National Guard, Army Reserve, active-duty Army, and other service members trained at Fort McCoy during July.

Training at Fort McCoy during July 2025 is living up to the history of July training at the installation in past years with a wide variety of units and training events taking place.



By month's end, thousands of troops will have completed some sort of annual training, weekend training, or institutional training at Fort McCoy, according to officials with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



During July, engineer Soldiers with the Iowa National Guard, including the 389th Engineer Company, have completed training supporting troop projects across Fort McCoy.



Also, the 248th Aviation Support Battalion of the 67th Troop Command of the Iowa National Guard completed several kinds of training at Fort McCoy's Young Air Assault Strip on South Post.



Training on post also included training events at Regional Training Site (RTS)-Medical, RTS-Maintenance, Wisconsin Challenge Academy, and more. The Wisconsin State Patrol Academy also started a new class of recruits.



No matter what type of training, all of it contributes to the economic impact Fort McCoy has on local communities. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2024 was an estimated $1.6 billion, Fort McCoy Garrison officials announced, which is up from FY 2023’s total impact of $1.38 billion. The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



Workforce payroll, operating costs, and other expenditures totaled more than $398 million for FY 2024. A total of 1,934 personnel worked at Fort McCoy in FY 2024 — 1,061 civilians, 495 military, and 378 contract employees.



Fort McCoy also supported training for 73,991 troops in FY 2024, which ran from Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024. During FY 2024, training included battle-assembly (weekend) training; annual training; mobilization; institutional training; and numerous exercises, including a Warrior Exercise, Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, Spartan Warrior military police exercise, Mobilization Support Force — Exercise 24, and numerous other training events.



More of the same kind of training is expected as 2025 continues.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



