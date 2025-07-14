433rd AW revives Jeep Chief tradition with mentorship and legacy at the forefront

Photo By Julian Hernandez | Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Birk (left), 433rd Airlift Wing command chief, presents the...... read more read more Photo By Julian Hernandez | Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Birk (left), 433rd Airlift Wing command chief, presents the items associated with the Jeep Chief tradition to Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Everly (right), 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron senior enlisted leader, during an informal ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 12, 2025. The tradition, rooted in decades of Air Force enlisted culture, designates the most recently promoted chief master sergeant in a unit as a “chief in upgrade training.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

Members of the 433rd Airlift Wing’s senior enlisted corps gathered in the Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron building on July 12 to revive a time-honored Air Force tradition — the minting of a “Jeep Chief.”



Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Birk, 433rd AW command chief, officially reinstated the tradition by presenting the ceremonial toy Jeep to Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Everly, senior enlisted leader of the 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, making him the wing’s newest Jeep Chief. Everly pinned on the rank of chief master sergeant in June 2025.



“This Jeep thing is pretty cool,” said Birk with a smile, “but this is about more than just the tradition. It’s about reminding us that we’re always growing, always mentoring, and always part of something bigger than ourselves.”



The Jeep Chief tradition, rooted in decades of Air Force enlisted culture, designates the most recently promoted chief master sergeant in a unit as a “chief in upgrade training.” The symbolic Jeep, once considered the lowest form of military transportation, humorously acknowledges that even the highest enlisted rank comes with a learning curve. Along with the Jeep comes a binder filled with forms, inspection checklists, conditions associated with possession of the jeep, and a requirement to personalize the vehicle before handing it off to the next new chief.



“This is a unique opportunity to build relationships across the wing,” Birk explained. “The checklist that comes with the Jeep encourages networking, mentorship, and visibility... it ensures our chiefs don’t operate in isolation.”



Following the presentation, the event transitioned into a panel discussion featuring three distinguished former command chiefs: retired Chief Master Sgt. John Shroyer, the third 433rd AW command chief; retired Chief Master Sgt. Emil Garza, the fourth 433rd AW command chief; and retired Chief Master Sgt. Jose LugoSantiago, former 502nd Air Base Wing command chief. Each shared lessons and reflections from their years of senior enlisted leadership.



“Every Airman is your responsibility, not just the ones in your squadron,” said Garza. “If you wear the rank, it comes with the obligation to speak up, lead with integrity, and prepare others to replace you.”



Panelists emphasized leading with foresight, building trust with commanders and Airmen alike, and modeling behavior that reflects the responsibilities of the rank. They encouraged today’s chiefs to be visible, deliberate communicators who uphold tradition without losing sight of mission and mentorship.



The Jeep, now officially in Everly’s care, comes with 90 days of responsibilities including mission planning, squadron visits, and morale-building engagements. At the end of his tenure, Everly will add a personal modification to the Jeep and pass it to the next newly promoted chief.



“I’ll take care of it,” Everly said modestly. “It’ll be fun.”



As the session closed, the laughter, storytelling, and mentoring made clear that the revival of the Jeep Chief tradition is about more than a toy in a box; it’s a reaffirmation of legacy, leadership, and community.