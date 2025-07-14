NETC Launches NAVEDTRA 142 Series, Modernizes Navy Training Process

Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) has officially launched the Naval Education and Training (NAVEDTRA) 142 series of manuals, marking the most significant transformation in Navy curriculum development in more than two decades.

Replacing the long-standing NAVEDTRA 130 series, the 142 series consolidates and streamlines multiple existing processes—Ready Relevant Learning (RRL), End-to-End (E2E) and the Navy’s acquisition process—into a single, unified Navy Training Process (NTP). This modernization effort eliminates a multitude of outdated guidance and supports the fleet with high-impact, performance-based training.

As one of the largest curricula shifts in recent history, the adoption of NAVEDTRA 142 series signals the Navy’s continued commitment to high-quality, adaptable, and future-ready training – while responding to evolving technology, modern learning environments and feedback from the fleet.

“After more than 14 years, this comprehensive overhaul brings clarity, agility and fleet alignment to our training design process,” said Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, NETC. “The new framework ensures that Sailors hit the fleet with relevant, timely training that directly supports operational readiness.”

To ensure the NTP meets the needs of fleet, leaders and experts across the Navy are involved from the start in curriculum development, to include Type Commanders (TYCOMs), Systems Commands (SYSCOMs) and Learning Centers (LCs). The process begins with an alignment meeting, where TYCOMs define operational requirements and desired training outcomes. This collaborative approach allows LCs to tailor training solutions that meet evolving fleet needs while ensuring measurable results and defined timelines.

Central to the implementation of NAVEDTRA 142 is the NTP Workflow Tool, a digital platform designed to provide transparency and accelerate curriculum development. This tool allows stakeholders to assess course revision needs, justify development paths and monitor progress in real time.

Pilot programs have already demonstrated promising results:

· The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) reduced the Phase I and II development timeline of the CTT SLC-32v6 maintenance course by 79%, cutting the timeline from 580 days to just 121.

· Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) successfully revised the QM Journeyman Course, adding 40 hours of Voyage Management System (VMS) training while reducing overall development time.

“The workflow tool has proven that, with clear coordination and transparency, we can deliver faster and better training solutions to the fleet,” said Huffman.

The NAVEDTRA 142 series also introduces major updates to instructional design:

· Learner-centered instruction and blended learning models

· Simplified documentation with leaner templates

· Modular curriculum design that supports agile updates

· Integration of data-driven tools for tracking performance

All new training development will follow the NTP. Training sessions, digital resources and transition tools are now available via the NETC N71 SharePoint.

“This is more than just an update—it is a culture shift,” said Huffman. “Consistent SME involvement and TYCOM engagement will be key to sustaining the speed, accuracy and relevancy our Navy demands.”

For more information or to access the NAVEDTRA 142 series manuals, visit: https://www.netc.navy.mil/Resources/NETC-Directives/#netc-navedtra-manuals

