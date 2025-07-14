NAWCWD expands innovation network with opening of TechGrid

Photo By Ryan Smith | Students interact with a Unitree robotic dog during the grand opening of the High...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Smith | Students interact with a Unitree robotic dog during the grand opening of the High Desert TechGrid in Ridgecrest, California. The demonstration was part of TechGrid’s community outreach to engage future innovators and highlight emerging technologies in support of national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith) see less | View Image Page

Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division expanded its innovation network with the grand opening of a TechGrid facility March 26 in Ridgecrest, California.



TechGrid, part of the NavalX Tech Bridge network, is a collaborative workspace that brings together industry, academia and government partners. Located in the Indian Wells Valley under the High Desert Tech Bridge, it is an innovation hub for developing solutions to meet evolving military needs and accelerate the Department of Defense’s technology integration efforts.



“TechGrid is all about partnerships … with intent,” said Andy Corzine, NAWCWD deputy technical director.



With evolving military threats and rapid technological advancement, the DoD needs to shift how it sources, develops and integrates new capabilities.



The Department of Defense has traditionally relied on large defense contractors, which has led to long development cycles and high costs. Now, through the Navy’s expanded NavalX Tech Bridge network, the department aims to promote innovation.



High Desert Tech Bridge is located outside the fence line yet remains close to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. This location provides easier access for industry and academia to partner with the government and serves as a gateway to broader Tech Bridge work while staying aligned with NAWCWD's mission areas.



It will support the four strategic focus areas that guide NAWCWD’s work:



• Weapon Systems Development Transformation

• Integrated Spectrum Warfare

• Air Wing of the Future Integration and Interoperability

• Advanced Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Capabilities



The workforce can reserve TechGrid space for training sessions, industry meetings, interviews or field experimentation debriefs and use any available equipment.



Tammy Schiller, NAWCWD external partnerships program manager, and Megan Wilson, TechGrid community program specialist, helped lead the development of this network hub. They hope it will facilitate NAWCWD’s ability to do business with small and mid-tier industry partners supporting defense innovation.



Current TechGrid partners include Future Labs, Cerro Coso Community College, B3K Prosperities and Griffiss Institute. According to Schiller, the city of Ridgecrest and California State University, Bakersfield, plan to join soon.

With TechGrid now operational, NAWCWD stands ready to advance collaborative technology efforts that serve the warfighter and local community. This milestone also paves the way for expanded partnerships and future innovation programs under the High Desert Tech Bridge.



“We look to grow and upgrade our facility and equipment in the near future,” Schiller said.